Edward Barham

The Columbia University undergraduate college is reviewing its Curricular Practical Training protocols after federal officials warned schools they could lose authorization to enroll international students for improperly approving work programs.
“The story was one of saving the Jewish people and standing up to one of the world’s largest antisemites, who was trying to use political machinations to destroy us,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
Aneesa Johnson, who was fired for hateful social media posts about Zionists and Orthodox Jews, has seven days to explain to the judge why the Jew-hatred watchdog should not be dismissed from her lawsuit.
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
The Columbia University undergraduate college is reviewing its Curricular Practical Training protocols after federal officials warned schools they could lose authorization to enroll international students for improperly approving work programs.
“The story was one of saving the Jewish people and standing up to one of the world’s largest antisemites, who was trying to use political machinations to destroy us,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
Aneesa Johnson, who was fired for hateful social media posts about Zionists and Orthodox Jews, has seven days to explain to the judge why the Jew-hatred watchdog should not be dismissed from her lawsuit.
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”