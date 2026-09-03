‘I’ll always be there’ for Jewish New Yorkers, Hochul tells JNS ahead of High Holidays

As Jews prepare for the High Holidays, the Met Council is distributing more than 2 million pounds of kosher food across the region, amid what its CEO, David Greenfield, said are more food requests than ever from families struggling with rising costs and unemployment.

“This is a bigger distribution than we’ve ever had before,” Greenfield told JNS. “We definitely are seeing more demand.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, took part in a Met Council food distribution in Williamsburg, in Brooklyn, on Wednesday.

She told JNS that the state is working with Jewish organizations to help ease the financial strain that families face ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Sept. 11 at night.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (center) distributes food ahead of the Jewish High Holidays at a Met Council event alongside N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James and New York City comptroller Mark Levine at the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, in Brooklyn, Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

“This is a special time to let the community know that we’re there and we’re fighting for them,” Hochul told JNS. “We’re trying to make life easier and more affordable for them.”

“If we can help get more food out to families and help take some of the stress off of their lives, then to me, that’s exactly why I should be doing as governor,” she told JNS.

Met Council, a Jewish charity that fights poverty, is distributing 2,016,982 pounds of kosher food to food-insecure individuals and families ahead of the Jewish High Holidays, it told JNS.

The campaign is reaching 162 partner agencies and 13 online food pantry system sites, called Market by Met Council. The charity is also expanding its reach into New Jersey, Connecticut, Long Island and Florida, it said.

Families will receive traditional holiday staples, including apples, honey, grape juice and challah, as well as chicken, fish, eggs, rice, pasta, beans and canned goods.

Greenfield said the additional distribution is particularly important for Jewish families who want to celebrate the holidays but struggle to afford holiday meals.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (center) at a Met Council food distribution event ahead of the Jewish High Holidays alongside N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James and New York City comptroller Mark Levine at the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, in Brooklyn, Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

The organization is distributing 659,432 pounds of fresh produce, 55,026 bottles of grape juice and 48,384 bottles of honey, it said.

Beyond the immediate need for holiday food, Greenfield said the Met Council is seeing a broader economic challenge among Jewish families, particularly middle-aged workers who lose their jobs and have difficulty finding new employment.

“Those are the breadwinners for their entire family,” Greenfield told JNS. “I think we’re seeing this cascading effect.”

Greenfield said older workers are being replaced by younger employees or artificial intelligence, which is “a real challenge that we’re seeing now.”

Hochul said that the need is especially visible in Williamsburg, where she said that there is a lot of poverty.

“The food insecurity levels are very high,” she told JNS.

The governor said the state has supported the initiative alongside United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, Met Council and other community organizations.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (center) distributes food ahead of the Jewish High Holidays at a Met Council event alongside N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James at the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, in Brooklyn, Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Hochul also addressed security concerns, as Jewish New Yorkers prepare to attend synagogues and other gatherings during the High Holidays.

“I understand there’s a lot of anxiety about safety and security,” Hochul told JNS.

She said the state will increase police presence and continue funding security measures at Jewish institutions and other houses of worship.

“I will do everything I humanly can to protect these communities, our Jewish communities, to secure locations like synagogues where many will be gathering, to protect our yeshivas, directly on the streets,” Hochul told JNS.

She said New York has invested $135 million in security for houses of worship and that her administration remains committed to combating hate crimes.

“I want Jewish New Yorkers to know that I will always be there for them,” she told JNS.

Greenfield praised Hochul’s support for Met Council, citing Nourish New York, which provides $55 million to help move food from upstate farmers to downstate food pantries.

“The governor is our biggest supporter,” Greenfield told JNS.

The event also included United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg executive director Rabbi David Niederman and elected officials, community leaders and volunteers.

Distribution began Aug. 19 and will continue until Sept. 24, with more than 500 volunteers, including elected officials and community leaders, taking part in the campaign.

Hochul wished Jewish New Yorkers a “Shana tova” as they enter the High Holiday season.

“Everyone’s family, their families are my fight,” she told JNS.