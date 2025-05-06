Eylon Levy’s brutally honest approach to fighting campus anti-Zionism

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Major Doron Spielman speaks with Eylon Levy, former international spokesperson for the Israeli government, about a battlefield far from Gaza and Iran—the frontlines of Western universities, where Jewish students are under siege.

As antisemitism explodes on campuses from Columbia to Oxford and pro-Hamas rallies become normalized, Eylon shares chilling firsthand accounts of being chased off university stages and the rising fear that Jewish students face just for expressing their identity. But he doesn’t stop at diagnosis. He offers a strategy.

Levy outlines how young Zionists can reclaim moral clarity, resist intimidation and redefine Jewish pride. He calls on students to adopt a mission mindset, insisting that “you’re not Gen Z, you’re Gen Zionist.” And he arms them with the tools to fight back: narrative courage, historical truth and unflinching solidarity.

In this episode:

How elite universities became incubators for radical anti-Zionism



Personal stories of campus intimidation, hate and exclusion



Why antisemitism now comes with conditions: “You can be Jewish, just not pro-Israel”



Advice to students on how to fight back and why it’s worth the cost



The long-term stakes for Jewish continuity in the Diaspora



What it means to be a Zionist in 2024 and why it starts in the classroom

This episode is a wake-up call for Jewish students, parents, educators and leaders across the world. Watch, share and subscribe!

