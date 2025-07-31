Fulfilling the promise of the Abraham Accords

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

The Abraham Accords were not a fluke. They were the most transformative diplomatic breakthrough in the modern Middle East since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire—and they happened not by clinging to tired orthodoxy, but because President Donald Trump rejected the premise underpinning United States policy since Oslo.

For decades, American diplomacy insisted that peace required solving the “Palestinian” issue first. That meant indulging a movement designed to reject peace—a coalition of terror-glorifying actors addicted to violence. Every negotiation circled back to a permanent, immovable “no.” And because that “no” carried no consequences, the burden always fell on Israel to offer more concessions, accept more blame, and shoulder escalating demands.

The result was not peace, but paralysis and demonization. As long as the so-called “Palestinians” refused any resolution, global pressure and rage turned toward Israel. All they had to do was say no, and the world demanded Israel say yes. The entire structure was built on a delusion: that peace could be negotiated with a death cult maintained solely to wage zero-sum war against the Jewish state.

President Trump changed that. He made clear America would no longer fund terrorism, reward rejectionism, or treat Jerusalem as a bargaining chip. Israeli sovereignty would no longer be treated as provisional.

In short, Trump carved the “Palestinian” problem out of the equation—and mirabile dictu—peace followed.

Four Arab nations—the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan—normalized ties with Israel. These weren’t cold ceasefires; they were warm peace deals, rooted in mutual interests and growing recognition that Israel is not the problem—it is the solution.

The Abraham Accords proved what Washington long refused to admit: real peace thrives when America stands firmly with Israel and refuses to indulge the fiction that Palestinianism is the key to regional stability.

The key was never Ramallah. It can be Riyadh. Real peace emerges when America stops treating the “Palestinian” cause as a moral imperative and begins seeing it for what it is: a regional political diversion—a myth used by Arab regimes to deflect from their own failures and avoid reform. The Trump administration internalized that insight. The Abraham Accords were the result.

And then, almost overnight, that progress was reversed under Biden.

From day one, the Biden administration restored funding to the Palestinian Authority—even though its “pay-for-slay” terror stipends remained unchanged. It resumed pressure on Israel over “settlements,” challenged the unity of Jerusalem, and reembraced the failed demand for a “Palestinian” state—despite overwhelming evidence that such a state would be a genocidal terror regime, not a peaceful neighbor.

Peace evaporated. Terror surged. Iran reasserted itself. Hamas gained confidence. And then came Oct. 7, 2023.

The barbaric massacre of Israeli civilians was the logical outcome of Washington’s renewed embrace of Palestinianism. The moment the U.S. revived “two states,” it sent a message: Terror works and it’s open season on Israel.

We now have a clear data set. Under Barack Obama: Hostility toward Israel and indulgence of Palestinianism led to chaos and bloodshed. Under Donald Trump’s first term: Clarity, strength and the sidelining of Palestinianism ushered in unprecedented regional peace. Joe Biden reversed course: The Abraham Accords lost momentum, terror ensued, then Oct. 7 and the global demonization of Israel and Jews. Now, under Trump 47: Strength, deterrence, and moral clarity are returning—and so is the momentum of peace.

The Trump administration has announced that the United States will not participate in the upcoming United Nations conference promoting a “two-state solution.” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce condemned the event as “an ill-advised stunt that will further embolden Hamas and undermine our serious diplomatic efforts to end the war.”

It was a welcome reaffirmation of the same clarity that made the Abraham Accords possible—and a needed message to morally bankrupt institutions that have spent decades enabling terror.

The United Nations abandoned its ideals long ago. UNRWA, its so-called humanitarian agency, has become a permanent infrastructure for Palestinianist rejectionism. It educates for hate, victimhood, and martyrdom. Its staff participated in the Oct. 7 massacre. Its facilities store weapons, conceal hostages, and protect Hamas command centers. And now, UNRWA manipulates aid and suffering to manufacture global outrage against Israel.

The upcoming U.N. conference is not a peace summit; it is a propaganda spectacle aimed at creating more demonization of Israel and more violence against Jews. Trump refuses to play along.

Still, the road ahead is not without challenges. Trump is right to focus on expanding the Abraham Accords—most importantly, to bring Saudi Arabia into the fold. But Riyadh’s incentives have shifted. Since Trump returned to office—and especially following Israel’s stunning military domination of Iran and U.S. support during Operation Midnight Hammer—the Saudis no longer see Iran as the same imminent threat.

Meanwhile, Saudi leaders, like many in the region, are incentivized to scapegoat Israel to distract from internal dysfunction. The fiction of “Palestinian” nationhood long served as a political smokescreen—a way to avoid accountability. That charade must end.

Lasting peace requires a clear, shared message from Washington and Jerusalem: the era of Palestinianism is over.

Israel has taken public steps, including multiple Knesset resolutions rejecting “Palestinian” statehood—and now, a historic, long overdue assertion of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. But it must go further. Strength is clarity. The world is watching. And Trump, backed by a Republican Congress, will stand with Israel—if Israel stands firm.

By the time Democrats retake Washington, the Arab world can be a post-Palestinian world—freer and more stable for it. Now, if Israel wills it, it is no dream.

Because the only real solution is reintegration. The path forward is not carving out a terror state in the heart of tiny Israel. It is dismantling the death cult of Palestinianism and freeing generations of Arabs from a nightmare of statelessness and hate, used as cannon fodder by leaders from Tehran to Turtle Bay.

Just as Israel absorbed Jews expelled from Arab and Muslim lands, the overwhelmingly Sunni Arab populations in Gaza and the disputed territories must be reabsorbed into the Sunni Muslim world. That is their future, not a fabricated death cult identity forged in eternal jihad.

Trump said it clearly on his first trip abroad: in Riyadh, he called on the Arab world to take responsibility for ending terrorism. Then he flew directly to Jerusalem to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its reunification—the eternal capital of the Jewish people.

That was the path to peace then. It remains the only path.

If Saudi Arabia can be persuaded—or pressured—to lead a pan-Arab effort to dismantle Palestinianism and reintegrate its victims, the promise of the Abraham Accords can be fulfilled—not just as a diplomatic achievement, but as a civilizational covenant of peace between the children of Isaac and Ishmael, rooted in the spirit of Abraham—mercy, dignity and divine purpose.

That is not a fantasy. It is a future within reach.

Trump’s return to Riyadh, anchored in Jerusalem, could fulfill the deepest promise of the Abraham Accords—and make history worthy of a legacy far beyond Nobel prizes; worthy, indeed, of honors not yet conceived.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.