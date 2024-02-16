JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Harvard subpoenaed for failure to satisfy records request on antisemitism

It is the first time that the House has ever subpoenaed a university.

Statue of John Harvard on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass. Credit: Jay Yuan/Shutterstock.
(February 16, 2024 / JNS)

The U.S. House of Representatives has escalated efforts to investigate Harvard University’s failures to contain campus antisemitism.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), chair of the House Education Committee, said the Ivy League university failed to meet the previous demand for documents, noting that 40% of the information provided was already publicly available. As a result, the House has issued subpoenas for Penny Pritzker (Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow,) interim president Alan Garber and N.P. Narvekar (Harvard Management Company CEO.)

It is the first time that the House has ever subpoenaed a university.

“Harvard’s continued failure to satisfy the committee’s requests is unacceptable. I will not tolerate delay and defiance of our investigation while Harvard’s Jewish students continue to endure the firestorm of antisemitism that has engulfed its campus,” Foxx said. “If Harvard is truly committed to combating antisemitism, it has had every opportunity to demonstrate its commitment with actions, not words.”

Documents the education committee seeks include records of antisemitic acts at the school going back to 2021; records from the task force against antisemitism; and meeting minutes from the Harvard Corporation and its board.

