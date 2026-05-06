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News   Antisemitism

Israel Embassy in the UK urges swift action to halt tide of anti-Jewish attacks

“Another attack on another synagogue,” the mission wrote on X. “We cannot wait for more attacks.”

May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
A police forensics officer works at the scene outside a former synagogue in east London following a suspected arson, May 5, 2026. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images.
A police forensics officer works at the scene outside a former synagogue in east London following a suspected arson, May 5, 2026. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

“Action must be taken now” to halt antisemitic attacks in the United Kingdom, Israel’s U.K. embassy said on Tuesday.

“Another attack on another synagogue,” the mission wrote on X. “We cannot wait for more attacks.”

“Finchley Reform, Kenton United, and now Nelson Street Synagogue. An attack on any synagogue is an attack on our very identity as Jewish people, an attack on our way of life,” the post continued.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London—a collaboration of police, MI5 and other law-enforcement partners—is investigating an arson incident at a former synagogue in east London, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

Closed-circuit TV showed that the blaze was intentionally set at around 5:10 a.m. The incident is being treated as arson, police said.

Given the nature of the incident and that the targeted building once served as a synagogue, Counter Terrorism Policing London is leading the investigation. There have yet to be any arrests.

JNS Staff
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