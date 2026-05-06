Israel Embassy in the UK urges swift action to halt tide of anti-Jewish attacks
“Another attack on another synagogue,” the mission wrote on X. “We cannot wait for more attacks.”
“Action must be taken now” to halt antisemitic attacks in the United Kingdom, Israel’s U.K. embassy said on Tuesday.
“Another attack on another synagogue,” the mission wrote on X. “We cannot wait for more attacks.”
“Finchley Reform, Kenton United, and now Nelson Street Synagogue. An attack on any synagogue is an attack on our very identity as Jewish people, an attack on our way of life,” the post continued.
Another attack on another synagogue.— Israel in the UK 🇮🇱🤝🇬🇧 (@IsraelinUK) May 5, 2026
Finchley Reform, Kenton United, and now Nelson Street Synagogue.
An attack on any synagogue is an attack on our very identity as Jewish people, an attack on our way of life.
We cannot wait for more attacks.
Action must be taken now.
Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London—a collaboration of police, MI5 and other law-enforcement partners—is investigating an arson incident at a former synagogue in east London, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.
Closed-circuit TV showed that the blaze was intentionally set at around 5:10 a.m. The incident is being treated as arson, police said.
Given the nature of the incident and that the targeted building once served as a synagogue, Counter Terrorism Policing London is leading the investigation. There have yet to be any arrests.