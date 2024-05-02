JNS Press+
update deskAntisemitism

Herzog issues ‘urgent’ message of support for beleaguered Diaspora Jewry

"We see prominent academic institutions, halls of history, culture and education contaminated by hatred and antisemitism," the president said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks from the Western Wall in Jerusalem to the crowd gathered at the “March for Israel” rally in Washington, Nov. 14, 2023. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday extended an urgent message of support to Jewish communities around the world in light of the dramatic surge in antisemitism and following the attacks and intimidation against Jewish students on American campuses.

“To our sisters and brothers, to our friends on campuses and in Jewish communities across the United States and all over the world, to those who stand by and defend the Jewish people and the State of Israel, to all people of goodwill—from Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, I say to you: The people of Israel are with you.

“We hear you. We see the shameless hostility and threats. We feel the insult, the breach of faith and breach of friendship. We share the apprehension and concern,” began Herzog.

“We see prominent academic institutions, halls of history, culture and education contaminated by hatred and antisemitism fueled by arrogance and ignorance, and driven by moral failings and disinformation. We watch in horror as the atrocities of October 7 against Israel are celebrated and justified.

“We hear you. We recognize your heroic efforts. We are with you, and we are here for you,” continued the president.

“In the face of violence, harassment and intimidation, as masked cowards smash windows and barricade doors, as they assault the truth and manipulate history, together we stand strong. Together we will continue building a flourishing, life-affirming nation.

“As they chant for intifada and genocide, we will work, together, to free our hostages held by Hamas, and fight for civil liberties and our right to believe and belong, for the right to live proudly, peacefully and securely, as Jews, as Israelis—anywhere,” added Herzog.

Herzog noted that next week the Jewish people will mark Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We will speak of the dark times of the past, and we will remember the miracle of our rebirth: in our ancient homeland, the Jewish, democratic State of Israel, and throughout the Jewish world,” he said.

“Together, we shall overcome. In the face of this terrifying resurgence of antisemitism: Do not fear. Stand proud. Stand strong for your freedom. Israel stands with you. Israel cares for you. We care for you. We are here for you. We will know better times ahead. And together we will say: Am Yisrael Chai [‘the Nation of Israel Lives’],” concluded Herzog.

