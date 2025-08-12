IDF chief: ‘New stage of the combat in Gaza’

( Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces has entered a new phase in the war against Hamas, focused on securing operational control of Gaza City, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir confirmed on Monday.

“In accordance with the Security Cabinet’s decision, we are at the beginning of a new stage of the combat in Gaza. We will develop the best method, in line with the defined objectives, while maintaining the professionalism and principles that guide our operations,” said Zamir during a situational assessment with the General Staff to evaluate the military’s preparedness.

“We will do so with the readiness of the troops and weaponry, with the hostages at the forefront of our minds—we will do everything to protect their lives and bring them back home,” he continued.

The Israeli Security Cabinet voted overnight Thursday by “decisive majority” to approve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to expand the war effort.

The forum voted on five principles: disarming Hamas, returning all 50 hostages, demilitarizing Gaza, achieving Israeli security control of the Strip and creating an alternative civil administration.

“The alternatives presented to the Security Cabinet—all are intended to defeat Hamas, with a full understanding of the implications in every aspect,” added Zamir. “The IDF will be able to achieve operational control of Gaza City, just as it did in Khan Yunis and Rafah. Our troops have conducted ground operations there before, and we will be able to do so again.”

Netanyahu on Friday reiterated that Israel will not occupy the Gaza Strip, saying the expansion of the war is aimed at destroying Hamas and freeing the local population from its regime of terror.

“We are not going to occupy Gaza—we are going to free Gaza from Hamas,” said Netanyahu.

“Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization,” he continued. “This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future.”