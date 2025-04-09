Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

IDF distributes food and holiday supplies to troops ahead of Passover

The massive logistics effort includes matzah, meat, Haggadot and special dietary meals for troops across combat zones.

JNS Staff
Representatives of IDF units hold food products donated by residents in the surrounding communities in Gush Etzion that will be giving away later to families of IDF soldiers, in Gush Etzion, in Judea and Samaria, on March 28, 2017, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Representatives of IDF units hold food products donated by residents in the surrounding communities in Gush Etzion that will be giving away later to families of IDF soldiers, in Gush Etzion, in Judea and Samaria, on March 28, 2017, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Edit
(April 9, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that it has completed large-scale preparations to ensure soldiers can observe Passover, even while deployed in combat zones.

According to the IDF, over 100 tons of matzah, 390 tons of beef, 420 tons of chicken and 64 tons of fish have been distributed. Additional supplies include 200,000 popsicles, 23 tons of kosher-for-Passover cookies, 13 tons of Passover pasta, and 45,000 kilograms of chocolate spread.

The Military Rabbinate, working in coordination with the IDF’s Technology and Logistics Division, also distributed more than 83,000 Haggadot. Special accommodations were made for soldiers with dietary restrictions, including 32,000 vegan meals, 8,400 gluten-free meals, 900 kilograms of gluten-free matzah and 7,700 gluten-free cakes.

Thousands of Passover packages are being delivered to troops in operational sectors such as Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Judea and Samaria. The Rabbinate has also issued field-friendly guidelines for conducting the Seder and observing the holiday under operational conditions.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics