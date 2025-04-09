IDF distributes food and holiday supplies to troops ahead of Passover

( April 9, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that it has completed large-scale preparations to ensure soldiers can observe Passover, even while deployed in combat zones.

According to the IDF, over 100 tons of matzah, 390 tons of beef, 420 tons of chicken and 64 tons of fish have been distributed. Additional supplies include 200,000 popsicles, 23 tons of kosher-for-Passover cookies, 13 tons of Passover pasta, and 45,000 kilograms of chocolate spread.

The Military Rabbinate, working in coordination with the IDF’s Technology and Logistics Division, also distributed more than 83,000 Haggadot. Special accommodations were made for soldiers with dietary restrictions, including 32,000 vegan meals, 8,400 gluten-free meals, 900 kilograms of gluten-free matzah and 7,700 gluten-free cakes.

Thousands of Passover packages are being delivered to troops in operational sectors such as Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Judea and Samaria. The Rabbinate has also issued field-friendly guidelines for conducting the Seder and observing the holiday under operational conditions.