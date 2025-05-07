IDF, Shin Bet chiefs green-light plans for expanded Gaza op

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar have approved operational plans for an expanded military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, dubbed Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

The approval followed a situational assessment held Tuesday at IDF Southern Command headquarters, attended by senior members of the military’s General Staff Forum and led by Zamir. According to an official statement, the operation will involve intensified maneuvers in Gaza, with Israeli forces expected to maintain control of areas they capture.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israeli military operations in Gaza would escalate. In a video message posted Monday, Netanyahu said the move follows a late-night Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“We decided on intensified action in Gaza,” Netanyahu said. “That was the IDF chief of staff’s recommendation—to move, as he said, toward the defeat of Hamas. He believes this will also help us rescue the hostages.”

Netanyahu emphasized that the military effort would not wane and promised that Israel “will not give up on anyone.” He also indicated that, unlike in previous conflicts, reserve forces would be stationed in territories taken during the fighting. The military plans to facilitate population movements to safeguard civilians, he added.

The operation could begin in full force if no hostage deal is reached before U.S. President Donald Trump concludes an expected visit to the region next week, an unnamed Israeli official told local media. Trump is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates between May 13 and 16.

Meanwhile, in a joint operation on Tuesday, the IDF and Shin Bet said they carried out a targeted strike on a Hamas command and control center in central Gaza. According to the agencies, the facility housed weapons intended for use in attacks against Israeli civilians and troops.

In a statement, the IDF and Shin Bet said they took multiple precautions to avoid civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance, and advance warnings to residents in the area.

“Terrorists systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields,” the statement read. “The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect the State of Israel.”