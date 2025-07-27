Two IDF soldiers killed in southern Gaza

( July 27, 2025 | Updated Jul. 27, 02:36 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday morning that two Israeli soldiers had been killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were identified as Capt. Amir Saad, 22, a technology and maintenance officer in the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, from Yanuh-Jat, and Sgt. Inon Nuriel Vana, 20, a Golani Reconnaissance Battalion technology and maintenance soldier from Kiryat Tivon.

The two were killed by an explosive device, according to Ynet. Another soldier was said to have been moderately wounded.

On Saturday night, an Israeli soldier wounded in Gaza last week died of his injuries. IDF Sgt. Maj. (res.) Betzalel Yehoshua Mosbacher, 32, of the 749th Combat Engineering Battalion, was critically wounded on July 19 when his Humvee struck a roadside bomb in Khan Yunis.

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Betzalel Yehoshua Mosbacher, 32, died from wounds sustained in battle in Gaza, July 26, 2025. Credit: IDF.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced the death in southern Gaza of Sgt. Maj. (res.) Vladimir Loza, 39, of the 5th Brigade’s 7020th Battalion. A day earlier, the military confirmed that Staff Sgt. Amit Cohen, 19, of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, had been killed when Israeli munitions exploded inside a building in Khan Yunis.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27, 2023, stands at 454, and at 898 on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, according to official IDF data.

The IDF is continuing to press ahead with ground operations across Gaza as part of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” a campaign to dismantle Hamas’s remaining military capabilities, take control of key areas in the Strip and secure the release of the 50 remaining captives the terrorist group is holding.