Inside look at the latest Trump-Netanyahu summit

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman returns from Washington with firsthand insights after accompanying Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on his third meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Joining him in the Jerusalem studio is Josh Hasten, JNS Middle East correspondent, for an exclusive breakdown.

This episode discusses rumors of a rift between Trump and Netanyahu, revealing what really transpired inside the Oval Office during their rare back-to-back meetings. The hosts explore the deepening coordination between Israel and the United States, including the joint military operations (“Operation Rising Lion” and “Operation Midnight Hammer”) targeting Iran’s nuclear and ballistic-missile programs.

They also examine the broader strategic picture, including potential normalization deals with Saudi Arabia, Syria and Lebanon, and the evolving threat from the Houthis in Yemen, which may soon require direct Israeli military action.

Traiman and Hasten analyze the latest on hostage negotiations with Hamas, the impasse over a ceasefire deal and Netanyahu’s refusal to guarantee an end to the war in Gaza. And they address claims by The New York Times accusing Netanyahu of prolonging the war in Gaza for political gain, and discuss the prime minister’s sharp rebuttal.

On the domestic front, they cover a deadly terrorist attack in Gush Etzion carried out by members of the Palestinian Authority police, raising new doubts about the Palestinian Authority’s role in Judea and Samaria. The episode concludes with updates on internal political struggles: Netanyahu’s fight with Gali Baharav-Miara, the attorney general; disputes over the IDF draft law; and the battle over leadership of the Shin Bet.

