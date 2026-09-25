More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Give us a mitzvah, and we can always find something to debate,’ rabbi says of people going ‘overboard’ on Sukkot four species

Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS that beneath Jews searching for the perfect lulav and etrog for the holiday is “a really lovely idea” of “trying to find the most beautiful object they can use to serve God.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Sukkot inspecting
Orthodox Jews shop for the Four Species in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, September 24, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Sept. 25, 2026 / JNS)

A lulav and etrog set, known as the “four species” for the holiday of Sukkot, can range in price from $40 to $180. Premium sets can set adherents back $500, or more, and when holiday observers purchase the palm frond, willow and myrtle branches and citrus, some can be seen inspecting the items closely, even with magnifying glasses at times.

So what are they looking for, and is there a risk that those preparing for the holiday, which begins on Friday night this year, could go too far?

“Can people go overboard? Of course. We’re Jews,” Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of Aish, told JNS. “Give us a mitzvah,” a commandment, “and we can always find something to debate.”

But beyond all of the close scrutiny of the yellow fruit and the branches is “a really lovely idea,” according to the rabbi.

Sukkot inspecting
Orthodox Jewish men shop for the Four Species in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

“Once a year, Jews will stand in a marketplace and spend serious time trying to find the most beautiful object they can use to serve God,” Burg told JNS. “There’s actually something very beautiful about watching people inspect a lulav and etrog so carefully.”

The Torah describes the etrog as a “beautiful or splendid fruit,” according to Burg, which suggests that Jews are meant to do more than pick any old citrus.

“Jewish law sets out specific requirements for each of the Four Species,” he told JNS. “People are looking to make sure that the etrog and lulav are kosher for the mitzvah, checking things like their condition, shape, blemishes and various other details.”

But “there are different levels of scrutiny,” according to the rabbi.

“There is a difference between making sure something is halachically kosher and searching for an especially beautiful specimen, what we call hiddur mitzvah, beautifying a commandment,” he told JNS. “That’s why you sometimes see someone examining an etrog as carefully as a jeweler might examine a diamond.”

Inspecting lulav
A Jewish man examines a lulav for the Sukkot holiday in Meah Shearim in Jerusalem, Oct. 3, 2025. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

“In a world where we inspect cars, clothes and electronics before buying them, there’s something rather moving about watching someone devote that same attention to a mitzvah,” he said.

Many Yeshiva students circulate a graphic on WhatsApp that helps them inspect the Four Species for things like black spots, blemishes, detached leaves and a missing stem.

Rabbi Reuven Taragin, dean of overseas students at Yeshivat Hakotel and educational director of the World Mizrachi Movement, told JNS that inspecting the Sukkot species for the beauty that the Torah calls for comes at an important time on the calendar.

“It being our first opportunity after Yom Kippur to show our care for mitzvot adds to the fact that people should express their care,” he said. “In addition to the general idea that we should try to do a mitzvah nicely, the Torah requires something beautiful.”

Rabbi Ezra Sarna, director of Torah and halakhic initiatives at the Orthodox Union, told JNS that lulav and etrog “are a beloved mitzvah to the Jewish people.”

Inspecting lulav sets for Sukkot
Inspecting etrog
1 of 3
A Jewish man examines an etrog for the Sukkot holiday in Jerusalem, Oct. 3, 2025. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Inspecting lulav
2 of 3
Jewish boys examine myrtle branches for the Sukkot holiday in Meah Shearim in Jerusalem, Oct. 3, 2025. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Sukkot inspecting
3 of 3
Orthodox Jewish men examine etrogim (citrons) for imperfections in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Inspecting lulav sets for Sukkot
Inspecting etrog
Inspecting lulav
Sukkot inspecting
A Jewish man examines an etrog for the Sukkot holiday in Jerusalem, Oct. 3, 2025. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Jewish boys examine myrtle branches for the Sukkot holiday in Meah Shearim in Jerusalem, Oct. 3, 2025. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Orthodox Jewish men examine etrogim (citrons) for imperfections in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

“There is no shortage of interpretations of what the Four Species represent, including a bouquet of thanksgiving for what the Almighty has given us, different types of Jews coming together and a symbol of victory following our emergence from Yom Kippur with a new dedication to Torah and the Jewish people,” he said.

Sarna also noted the rabbinic notion of beautifying commandments.

“When a person goes out to buy a lulav and etrog, it isn’t like buying fruit from a grocery store,” he told JNS. “There is a wide range of acceptable options for an etrog readily available in modern times. Personal preferences have developed based on a range of colors, shapes and sizes.”

“Part of the hiddur mitzvah is the idea of spending a little extra to fulfill the mitzvah,” the rabbi told JNS. “A mitzvah is not something we do in the quickest and least expensive way. It is a privilege that we cherish.”

Jewish Religion and Thought Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
View of the Hebrew University in Givat Ram, Jerusalem, on April 7, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
U.S. News
Amid efforts to isolate Israel on U.S. campuses, UCLA signs biomedical, exchange agreements with Hebrew U
“At a time when some would isolate Israeli academia, UCLA has chosen collaboration,” Eveline Shekhman of the American Jewish Medical Association told JNS.
September 25, 2026 11:35 AM
Aaron Bandler
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations
Israel News
Netanyahu’s speech to UN General Assembly earns praise from Israeli leaders
“The juxtaposition of us being at the United Nations, and all those people walking out while literally their employees helped to perpetuate Oct. 7 was put in a certain frame,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
September 25, 2026 10:25 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli security forces at the scene of a car-ramming attack near the Maccabim checkpoint in Samaria, where an IDF soldier was wounded, Sept. 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Neria Leiter, son of Israel’s ambassador to US, remains in ‘very serious condition’ after terror attack
Yechiel Leiter’s wounded son faces peril after undergoing brain surgery following a car-ramming near Modi’in.
Sept. 24, 2026
Joshua Marks
Palestinian photojournalist Mu’taz Azaiza speaks to the crowd at the end of the "14th National March For Palestine" in London, England, May 18, 2024 in London, England. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
World News
Celebrated Gaza journalist admits Hamas controlled media
“When someone gets out of the ambulance and says, ‘May God punish Hamas,’ while I’m filming, the people around him turn their camera away,” he said.
Sept. 24, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
09:02
Hadassah named among world’s leading hospitals by ‘Newsweek’
08:26
Netanyahu mourns reservists killed in Gaza drone accident
08:04
IDF kills Hamas financier, sniper in Gaza strikes
07:35
IDF chief orders probe of fatal Gaza drone accident
07:05
IDF seals home of Neve Tzuf terrorist ahead of demolition
06:58
Rabbi David Batzri, leading Israeli kabbalist, dies in Jerusalem
06:30
Turkey’s army chief to join Saudi, Pakistani counterparts for talks on Houthis
06:01
Urban warfare expert John Spencer welcomes Netanyahu citation at UN
05:25
Incoming Israeli envoy protests Japanese newspaper’s Hamas interview
05:02
UN Watch head slams Miliband over meeting with Iranian counterpart
04:31
Israel to Austria: ‘Red lines’ crossed by Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran
04:00
Sa’ar praises Colombia for cutting ties with Tehran
03:33
Israel Police chief prays for recovery of envoy’s son after ramming attack
03:05
Netherlands to return to Eurovision after Israel boycott
02:34
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
02:02
Two IDF reservists die in Gaza drone explosion
01:35
Herzog: INS ‘Drakon’ gives Israel power to operate ‘thousands of kilometers’ away
01:03
IDF chief: Iran ‘battered and wounded’ but has not changed its intentions
18:08
‘You stand up for the truth, you don’t care,’ Netanyahu tells Argentinian president
18:04
On UNGA sidelines, Netanyahu invites Paraguay, Panama, Bolivia presidents to join Isaac Accords
15:59
US federal agency sues Mercy Health for Jew-hatred
15:27
Macklemore announces European ‘free Palestine’ tour
14:58
Give Starlink to Iranian delegation ‘when they inevitably defect,’ Netanyahu says
14:49
Netanyahu to Mamdani: ‘shame on you for spitting in the face of truth’
14:44
‘Hezbollah remembers them,’ Netanyahu says while holding beeper at UN
14:41
Netanyahu denounces ‘juvenile delinquents’ responsible for ‘settler violence’
14:32
In response to Syrian president, Netanyahu says Jews present on Golan Heights ‘since days of Moses’
14:25
Cheers, boos as dozens of UN delegates walk out of Netanyahu speech
14:23
Minutes before Netanyahu addresses UN, Mamdani posts of planting olive tree at Gracie Mansion ‘with Palestinian families from Gaza’
13:45
UAE suspends Iranian flights until further notice, cites US sanctions
13:01
China sent Iran more than 1,300 drone, missile component shipments, per Iranian custom data
12:23
Jewish Federations of North America receive three-year, $11.5 million grant
11:25
US has redirected 115 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
08:59
Argentina’s Milei hails Netanyahu as ‘extraordinary leader’
08:40
IDF rules out terror tunnel in Samaria, slams ‘irresponsible’ statements
08:18
Dutch Parliament to host son of convicted Palestinian terror leader amid criticism
07:53
Israeli Elections Committee rejects bids to disqualify Religious Zionist Party, The Democrats
07:32
IDF, police probe Arab attack on Israelis in Samaria
07:02
Katz slams Turkish leader over ‘antisemitic and incendiary’ UN address
06:28
Iranian military adviser warns war could expand to Indian Ocean
06:07
Israel’s elections panel rejects bid to disqualify Otzma Yehudit
05:47
Gaza Envelope population up 10% since Oct. 7
05:02
IDF probe: Fall of Paga outpost opened way for Hamas attack on Be’eri
04:44
INS Drakon, Israel’s newest submarine, to arrive in Haifa
04:21
IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Israeli
03:59
New grandchild born to Leiter as son Neria remains in danger
03:31
Israeli forces discover 80-feet-deep terror tunnel in western Samaria
03:10
Netanyahu to meet 9 world leaders in New York
02:50
IDF kills Hamas commander who held seven hostages
02:29
IDF, Shin Bet vow to keep hitting Hamas finances
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Think Twice
Three principles behind the secret to the IDFs success can change your life
September 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
Where’s Marco?
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Column
Why ‘Fauda’ has shocked the West
Melanie Phillips