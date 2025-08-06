Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
International push for Palestinian statehood: What does it mean for Israel?

Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten

WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, Ep. 76

(Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS)

Join JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten for another episode of “Jerusalem Minute.” This week, they discuss the latest developments surrounding Israel’s ongoing battle with Hamas.

Topics covered include the chilling videos released by Hamas showing Israeli hostages Evyatar David, 24, and Rom Braslavsky, 21, in dire conditions, while international media continues to misrepresent the situation. The New York Times published a misleading image of a Gazan child that was later revealed to have a genetic condition, all while the real starvation victims, Israeli hostages, are largely ignored.

In addition, Traiman and Hasten tackle the international response to the conflict, including France, the United Kingdom and Canada’s calls for Palestinian statehood, which Hamas has deemed “the fruit of Oct. 7.”

They also address growing media manipulation and the consequences of these foreign-policy moves in Western democracies.

Don’t miss the up-to-minute news on “Jerusalem Minute!” Subscribe to ‪‪@JNS_TV‬.

