Is Israel’s existence accelerating the destruction of Europe?

( Aug. 8, 2025 / JNS )

Europe is committing suicide. Its days as a thriving basket of venerable cultures, faiths, creativity, progress and ingenuity are numbered, disappearing rapidly in time’s rearview mirror.

Recent years have witnessed a massive illegal influx to Western European countries of primarily military-age men from the most violent and retrograde Muslim societies.

Initially, and still to a large extent, these mobs of young men are welcomed in with virtually no vetting. Despite demonstrating little interest in contributing positively to their host societies, they have been embraced by a liberal zeitgeist nurtured and amplified by George Soros’s Open Society and its unlimited funds.

The stark reality is shocking. European capitals are littered with garbage-strewn curbside encampments of restive and violent Muslim migrants. Hooliganism and property damage are rampant. Violent crime, sexual harassment, rape, murder and vehicular homicide are now commonplace.

And now, most ubiquitous are the raging, drum-banging, megadecibel demonstrations calling for the destruction of Israel. Indeed, the only flag one sees nowadays in Europe, from Britain to Spain, is that of a nation which does not yet exist, one that is meant to rise on the ashes of the State of Israel.

Here’s the interesting part. One would assume that these howling mobs would terrify Europeans. Yet, paradoxically, the widespread proliferation of masked mobs wrapped in the sort of raiment one would associate with ISIS killers is not only being tolerated, but increasingly emulated by a growing number of Europeans themselves.

The widespread, noise-polluting, traffic-blocking demonstrations now include a significant percentage of actual Europeans. Instead of extirpating and repatriating these masses of unassimilable nuisances, many Europeans are now dressing as terrorist wannabes and joining the mobs.

More recently, this behavior has spread to music festivals and rock concerts, which have degenerated into frenzied mobs howling for the death of Israel and a “free, free, free Palestine.”

None of this makes logical sense. Never in history, certainly modern history, have invading, violence-espousing hordes been given such red-carpet treatment. The embrace of the host societies is absolutely counterintuitive, akin to middle-class homeowners offering hospitality to violent, escaped convicts; men who they know will cause them grievous property damage and bodily harm, and not just eventually.

So how to explain such unprecedented insanity; this collective willingness to behave like sheep being led to a Halal slaughterhouse?

In order to begin to understand the dynamic, I would suggest a simple exercise: Stop for a moment and imagine if the State of Israel did not exist. If such were the case, would the Muslim mobs find some other excuse to unleash their penchant for noise and violence? The question is rhetorical. It’s a cultural thing.

But there is a second, no less rhetorical question: If the Muslim mobs were to behave as they do absent the existence of Israel, would the Europeans still be so accepting, not to say complicit?

If menacing Muslims with keffiyeh-wrapped heads and masked faces were marching and obstructing traffic for, say, the right to legalize honor killing, child marriage, female genital mutilation or polygamy, would Europeans join their ranks? Would rock bands be parroting their slogans?

Indeed, if such were the case, rest assured the reaction from native Europeans would be swift, brutal and unequivocal. There would be zero tolerance. And all of Soros’s billions would be useless in thwarting the righteous indignation of the native Germans, French, Brits, Belgians, Italians, Swiss, Norwegians and Dutch.

A great deal has been written lately regarding the nature of antisemitism, how it is always there, lurking dormant beneath the surface, waiting for an excuse to unleash itself.

Anyone who thought Europeans became less antisemitic because Hitler lost the war was, as we can now see, delusional. The Shoah was concurrent with World War II, not a part of it. And the fact is that the Shoah, in which too many Europeans were wildly complicit, did not end with the defeat of the Axis alliance. It merely went into temporary remission. It remained unfinished business.

Perhaps the most perfect example is Holland. How many of us thought of Holland as a pretty, benign, bicycle-riding, hooker-tolerant, ganja-wafting paradise, an exemplary model of a tolerance which it proclaimed and flaunted?

Yet today we can all see how Holland’s benign façade was just that, as the Netherlands exemplifies the renewed Jew-hatred. Yes, the land of windmills, canals and tulips is living up to its actual lived experience as the Western European country with the highest percentage of murdered Jews during the Shoah.

Of course, Holland is hardly alone. Belgium may even be worse. France, Germany, Sweden, Slovenia, Italy and Greece are catching up fast. Britain seems to have passed the point of no return.

So, yes, Israel is an unwitting accelerant to Europe’s self-destruction. Israel’s very existence blinds masses of Jew-hating Europeans to the existential threat posed by the presence of millions of radical Muslims.

Europeans have put common sense on hold as they partner up with radical Islam in a newly unleashed excuse to get at the Jews. And for this, Europe will pay the ultimate price.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.