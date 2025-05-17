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News   Israel News

370 artists sign open letter on Gaza ‘passivity’ at Cannes

The missive, which protests “indifference” in the industry to the harsh reality in the Strip, makes no reference to the Israeli hostages held there.

May. 17, 2025
JNS Staff, Adi Nirman
A general view of the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" ("Leave One Day") screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 13, 2025. Photo by Lorenzo Franzoni/Getty Images.
A general view of the red carpet for the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” (“Leave One Day”) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 13, 2025. Photo by Lorenzo Franzoni/Getty Images.

More than 370 film industry figures published an open letter on the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival that expressed collective shame over what they described as the film industry’s passivity in response to events in Gaza, Variety reported.

The letter released on Tuesday condemns the April 2025 killing in Gaza City of Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassona, who was the protagonist of “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk,” a documentary selected for screening in the ACID (“Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema”) section of the prestigious event.

The airstrike that killed Hassona targeted a Hamas operative involved in attacks on soldiers and civilians, the IDF said.

The letter was signed by internationally recognized actors including Mark Ruffalo, Ralph Fiennes, Melissa Barrera and Javier Bardem, along with directors Pedro Almodóvar, David Cronenberg and Alfonso Cuarón, and hundreds of other cinema professionals from around the world.

“We are ashamed of such passivity,” the letter states. “Why is it that cinema, a breeding ground for socially committed works, seems to be so indifferent to the horror of reality and the oppression suffered by our sisters and brothers?

“As artists and cultural players, we cannot remain silent while genocide is taking place in Gaza and this unspeakable news is hitting our communities hard,” the letter continues, calling on the film industry to use its platform to protect oppressed voices and “draw lessons from history.”

Other notable signatories include Academy Award nominees Guy Pearce and Viggo Mortensen, “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, directors Mike Leigh, Alex Gibney and Yorgos Lanthimos, and “Hacks” actress Hannah Einbinder.

“For all those who die in indifference. Cinema has a duty to carry their messages, to reflect our societies. Let’s act before it’s too late,” the letter concluded.

While addressing civilian casualties in Gaza, the letter makes no mention of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, both living and deceased.

The letter mentioned what it called the “terrible massacres of October 7, 2023,” after which it stated no foreign journalists have been permitted to enter Gaza. However, the text did not mention the Israeli casualties from the Oct. 7 invasion.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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