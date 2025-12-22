90% of Israelis against Turkish troops in Gaza, per poll

Ninety percent of the Israeli public opposes the participation of Turkish troops within the International Stabilization Force slated for deployment in the Gaza Strip as part of Washington’s peace plan, according to a poll published on Sunday by Israeli broadcaster Channel 14.

Seven percent of respondents said that Israel should agree regarding Turkish deployment, with 3% having no opinion over the matter.

The survey was conducted by Shlomo Filber, Direct Polls’ research director and political analyst.

A total of 502 adults participated in the poll conducted on the day of its publication.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Dec. 29.

Diplomatic officials expect Gaza’s demilitarization to dominate the Trump–Netanyahu discussions.

Phase 2 of the Gaza ceasefire agreement revolves around the disarmament of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups.

The Stabilization Force, slated for deployment sometime early next year, is supposed to be stationed east of the Yellow Line that splits the Gaza Strip and where the Israel Defense Forces are currently deployed.

Troops from countries such as Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been reportedly considered for the task, with Turkey also involved. However, Israeli officials have reiterated their stance against Ankara’s involvement in Gaza in light of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s bellicose rhetoric and consistent hostility toward the Jewish state.