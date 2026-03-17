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News   Israel News

Additional IDF division enters Lebanon as part of limited ground incursion

The Israeli military is operating “with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” it said.

Mar. 17, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld

Additional IDF division enters Lebanon as part of limited ground incursion

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Troops of the Israel Defense Forces' 36th "Rage" Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Troops of the Israel Defense Forces’ 36th “Rage” Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.

Elements of the Israel Defense Forces’ 36th Armored Division have been deployed to Southern Lebanon and are carrying out “limited and targeted ground operations” to expand the IDF’s forward defense posture, according to the military.

The 36th joins the 91st Galilee Division, as Israel continues efforts to “remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel,” according to an IDF statement on Tuesday.

Before the entry of the additional troops, the IDF conducted artillery and aerial strikes “against numerous Hezbollah terror targets to mitigate threats in the operational environment,” it added.

Troops of the Israel Defense Forces' 36th "Rage" Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 16, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Troops of the Israel Defense Forces’ 36th Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 16, 2025. Credit: IDF.

The IDF is operating “with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the hostilities and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime,” the statement continued, warning that the military “will not allow harm to Israeli civilians.”

On Monday, the Israeli Air Force struck a large underground Hezbollah complex near Kfara in Southern Lebanon that was used to store cruise missiles and hundreds of rockets, according to an IDF statement later on Tuesday morning.

The military said the attack was directed by its Intelligence Directorate and Northern Command as part of efforts to deepen the damage to Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure and expand Israel’s forward defense posture.

During a situation assessment with senior military and security officials on Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the IDF had launched a ground incursion into Southern Lebanon, with the goal of removing threats and protecting the residents of the Galilee and the north.

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians “will not return to their homes south of the Litani [River] area until the safety of northern residents is guaranteed,” he declared.

Troops of the Israel Defense Forces' 36th "Rage" Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Troops of the Israel Defense Forces’ 36th Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.

As part of the ground operation, soldiers of the IDF’s 401st Brigade, operating under the command of the 91st Division, discovered “weapons and incitement materials in a structure used by Hezbollah.”

In a second operation, the brigade dismantled a Hezbollah arms depot in Southern Lebanon, according to the military statement on Monday.

IDF Col. Avichay Adraee, from the Arab Media Branch in the Israeli army’s Spokesperson’s Unit, on Tuesday morning issued an “urgent warning” to all residents south of the Zahrani River, including major cities like Nabatieh and dozens of villages, to evacuate northward.

“Hezbollah’s terrorist activities are forcing the Israel Defense Forces to act forcefully against it in the area, and it does not intend to harm you,” the notice read. “For your safety, we once again urge you to evacuate.”

“Anyone who is near Hezbollah members, its facilities or its combat means is putting their life in danger,” the military spokesman added.

Troops of the Israel Defense Forces' 36th "Rage" Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Troops of the Israel Defense Forces’ 36th Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.

Six people suffered mild smoke inhalation on Tuesday, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom medical response group, due to Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon on the northern coastal city of Nahariya.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was eliminated in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Middle East IDF Hezbollah Defense and Security
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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