Amid right-wing party merger efforts, Netanyahu postpones trip to Moscow

Amid efforts by right-wing parties in the Knesset to unite ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections in April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his meeting on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, which was scheduled for Thursday.

The two leaders had been slated to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.

An Israeli official said that the Russians accepted the postponement.

“The meeting that was planned for [Feb. 21] between Netanyahu and Putin will be postponed several days. The two [leaders] will speak by phone on Thursday morning, and a new date for the meeting will be determined soon,” the official said.