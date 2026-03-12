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Billboards across Israel thank Trump for his leadership in Iran war

Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans launches a nationwide campaign praising U.S. president’s role, calling it “a Purim miracle.”

Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff

Billboards across Israel thank Trump for his leadership in Iran war

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Tel Aviv billboard
A giant billboard in Tel Aviv thanking God and U.S. President Donald Trump for leading the war against Iran, March 12, 2026. Credit: Friends of Zion.

A nationwide billboard campaign thanking U.S. President Donald Trump has appeared across Israel, with signs along major highways and central intersections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv bearing the message: “Thank you God & Donald Trump!”

The campaign was launched by Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem and a longtime evangelical supporter of Israel. Evans said the initiative is intended to express gratitude for what he described as a historic moment in the Middle East amid the ongoing war involving Israel, the United States and Iran.

“This is nothing less than a Purim miracle,” Evans said. “The courage and leadership shown by President Trump, combined with the faith of millions who believe in God’s protection over Israel, are changing the course of history in the Middle East. Many believe the events unfolding in Iran could ultimately bring freedom to the Persian people and greater security for the Jewish people in Israel.”

Evans arrived in Israel on Feb. 26, two days before the war began, saying he wanted to stand in solidarity with Israelis and document events for the global evangelical community that strongly supports Israel.

During his visit, Evans traveled across the country with a professional camera crew, visiting missile impact sites and communities affected by the war. He also met with Israeli soldiers, visited wounded civilians in hospitals, attended funerals and spoke with Holocaust survivors.

His team documented how Israeli society has been functioning during wartime while exploring ways to provide practical assistance to communities affected by the conflict.

According to a statement from Friends of Zion (FoZ), Evans later departed Israel via Egypt and traveled to Washington, D.C., where he is continuing public and diplomatic efforts in support of Israel.

The campaign follows a series of nationwide billboard initiatives organized by Evans and Foz in recent years. Previous campaigns included one declaring “Cyrus the Great is Alive,” referencing the biblical Persian king who enabled the Jewish people to return to Jerusalem.

In December 2017, Evans presented Trump with the Friends of Zion Award at the White House in recognition of his support for Israel. The award, commissioned by Israel’s ninth president, Shimon Peres, has been presented to dozens of world leaders recognized for their friendship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

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