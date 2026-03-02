Chief rabbi urges Israelis to heed Home Front guidelines during Purim

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Kalman Ber has called on the public to strictly adhere to the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command guidelines while celebrating Purim, which starts on Monday evening.

“These instructions save lives, and we are obligated to observe them,” he wrote in a letter to the faithful, citing the biblical commandment of “be extremely cautious for your lives” (Deuteronomy 4:15).

According to Ber, “joy does not come at the expense of caution—and adherence to security regulations is an integral part of our service of God in these days.”

The central religious commandment of Purim—which is observed from Monday to Tuesday night in most places, and Tuesday-Wednesday in Jerusalem—is hearing Megillat Esther (the biblical Scroll of Esther).

The book tells the story of how the Jewish people in ancient Persia were saved from the king’s evil adviser, Haman, who wanted to destroy them.

The recitation of the Megillah in the attendance of 10 Jewish men (a minyan), Bar stated, should be held as close as possible to a bomb shelter.

If an air-raid siren is activated, the public must move to a protected space; if it is possible to continue the reading, they will do so there.

“We are privileged to witness historic moments, in which the magnitude of the kindness of God, blessed be He, is revealed before our eyes,” said Ber. “Our enemies, who rose up against us to destroy us, are falling one after another, fulfilling the verse of ‘their swords shall pierce their own hearts, and their bows shall be broken’ (Psalms 37:15),” he added.

The rabbi also called on the public to be careful not to “get drunk excessively” during the obligatory Purim meal, noting that intoxication could lead people not to seek shelter during an Iranian missile attack.

Ber concluded his Purim letter with the blessing, “The Jews enjoyed light and gladness, happiness and honor (Esther 8:16)—so may it be for us.”

On Saturday night, Ber and his Sephardi counterpart, Chief Rabbi of Israel David Yosef, issued a missive instructing the faithful to recite certain prayers and Psalms for the success of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran.

“We are in the midst of a difficult campaign against a besieged and cruel enemy. We see the steadfast stance of the Air Force pilots, IDF soldiers and other security personnel,” the two chief rabbis explained.

Just as the Jews were saved during Purim through fasting and prayer led by Mordechai and Esther, people today also have a responsibility to increase fasting and prayer in times of danger or crisis, they said.

Twelve people have been killed by Iranian missile targeting the Jewish state since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the Israeli-American military action that began on Saturday morning.