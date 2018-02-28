Defense minister: Israel thwarts 20 to 30 potential terrorist attacks per week

The IDF’s Central Command has been carrying out massive operations to thwart planned terrorist attacks, particularly in and around Hebron, revealed Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday.

“We are thwarting 20 to 30 terrorist attacks each week, facing ever-increasing terrorist efforts,” he said.

He attributed the successful anti-terror operations to “quality intelligence, and a combination of smart deployment of forces and advanced technology,” and emphasized that the IDF had prevented “the vast majority of terrorist activity.”

Lieberman spoke during a tour of the Jewish quarter in Hebron, where he was accompanied by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, GOC Central Command Maj. Gen. Roni Numa and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai.

The delegation toured defense installations around the Jewish section of Hebron and at the Tomb of the Patriarchs, and met with defense officials for a security assessment.