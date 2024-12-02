‘Devastated, outraged,’ Biden says of learning Omer Neutra’s death

American “hearts are heavy today” as the news came out that terrorists killed Omer Neutra, a U.S. citizen, during the Oct. 7 attacks and that Hamas continues to hold his body in Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Monday.

“Omer was just 21 years old when he was taken by Hamas. He was serving as a tank commander in an Israel Defense Forces unit that was among the first to respond to Hamas’s campaign of cruelty—risking his life to save the lives of others,” Biden stated.

“A Long Island native, Omer planned to return to the United States for college. He dreamed of dedicating himself to building peace,” the U.S. president added, noting that he met less than a month ago with Omer’s parents at the White House.

Theirs is “pain no parent should ever know,” Biden stated. “They told me how Omer’s grandparents were Holocaust survivors and how their family’s strength and resilience has been carried through the generations.”

“During this dark hour—as our nation joins Omer’s parents, brother and family in grieving this tragic loss—we pray to find strength and resilience,” Biden added. “To all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you, and I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong.”

Current and former U.S. officials and lawmakers also commented on the news.

“We just learned that this prayer couldn’t be answered for the family of Omer Neutra,” stated New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat. “Omer was barbarically murdered by Hamas in the October 7 attacks. We pray that his body can be returned to his family, who have been speaking out for him and all hostages since that horrific day.”

“Our hearts are broken for the Neutra family,” wrote House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). “For over 420 days, Ronen and Orna Neutra have been tireless advocates for their son and the many others who have been held hostage in the wake of Oct. 7.”

“Please join us in praying for the Neutra family, as we continue to seek justice against Hamas and the return of Omer’s body,” Johnson said.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated that “I am devastated and heartbroken to learn Omer Neutra was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7.”

“He was 21. From Long Island. I’ve met with his family. They’re incredible people who fought with determination for Omer,” Schumer wrote. “I won’t stop fighting to bring Omer’s remains and the 101 hostages home.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) stated that “over the past year, I have come to know Orna and Ronen Neutra very well and have spent countless hours with them as they fought to bring Omer home.”

“Their love, resilience, strength, courage and faith was extraordinary,” Lawler stated. “This news is devastating and my heart breaks for this family and their beloved Omer. May his memory always be a blessing to them and us.”

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) stated that “sadly, it was confirmed this morning that Omer Neutra of Plainview was killed on Oct. 7, 2023. My heartfelt condolences to my friends Ronen and Orna and Omer’s brother Daniel.”

“This family has soldiered on through alternating deep sorrow and hopefulness, crushing anxiety and steely determination… now they must face the deep grief of the loss of their son and brother,” Suozzi stated. “I have prayed for Omer and his family, and I ask all of you to join me in holding the Neutra family close as they seek to find peace and meaning in this tragedy.”

Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote that it is “so sad to hear that U.S. citizen Omer Neutra, taken hostage by the savages of Hamas Oct. 7, 2023 is confirmed dead.”

“I got to know his parents on a flight to Israel in December of 2023,” Huckabee wrote. “I wore a dog tag with Omer’s name as reminder of Americans held hostage. Heartbroken for his parents.”

Lee Zeldin, a former U.S. congressman and Trump’s nominee for Environmental Protection Agency administrator, wrote that “since Oct. 7, 2023, we have been praying for Long Islander Omer Neutra’s safe return home to his loving family.”

“This morning, we woke up to heartbreaking news that Omer was killed by Hamas that horrific Oct. 7 day. May he rest in peace,” he added.