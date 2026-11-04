More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

GOP holds Florida governor’s mansion, Senate seat as Democrats win in re-drawn seats

Outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed President Trump on Monday for his decision to attack Iran as the likely cause of Republican woes on Election Day, calling it a “big, big drag.”

Andrew Bernard
Campaign signs, including one featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), the Republican candidate for Florida Governor, are displayed during the midterm elections in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 3, 2026. Photo by Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images.
Campaign signs, including one featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), the Republican candidate for Florida Governor, are displayed during the midterm elections in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 3, 2026. Photo by Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images.
(Nov. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Republicans won the race for governor and Senate in Florida on Tuesday, as House races in the Sunshine State point to a long and difficult night for the GOP in the rest of the country.

The Associated Press called the gubernatorial election for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) after polls closed at 8 p.m.

Donalds’s race to replace outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, was the closer of the two contests as he squared off against former Republican congressman David Jolly, who registered as a Democrat in 2025.

At press time, Donalds had 50.1% of the vote to Jolly’s 48.6%, with 99% of votes counted.

The Senate race offered a clearer contrast for voters, who rejected former Florida state representative Angie Nixon by about 250,000 votes—50.9% to 47.9%—with about 99% of votes counted.

Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, rose to notoriety in November 2023 when she introduced a ceasefire resolution in the legislature just weeks after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks. Republicans in the chamber turned their backs on her as she spoke in favor of the resolution, which failed by a vote of 104-2.

Nixon’s victory in the Democratic primary in August was an upset over Alex Vindman, who was one of the key witnesses against U.S. President Donald Trump during his first impeachment.

Nixon ran on a left-wing platform that included Medicare-for-all, a national rent freeze and opposition to Israel. In August, ahead of the primaries, her campaign website called for “ending unconditional U.S. military aid that has fueled the genocide in Palestine.”

That language referring to Israel committing “genocide” no longer appeared on her website on Election Day.

In the House, Republicans had high hopes that Florida would net as many as four seats for the GOP when the state carried out mid-decade redistricting earlier this year.

The revised map in Florida forced some incumbent Democrats to seek re-election in new districts. Those Democrats included Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who chose to run in the safely Democratic, plurality-black 20th District, and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who ran in the newly-drawn 25th district north of Miami. The latter was intended to be friendlier to Republicans like his opponent, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.

On Tuesday, Wasserman Schultz cruised to victory as expected, winning nearly 75% of the vote in her district with 95% of the votes counted.

Moskowitz won re-election more narrowly, beating Singer 51% to 47%.

He credited voters for recognizing his willingness to oppose extreme views on the left and right. “This district was re-drawn to defeat me,” Moskowitz stated. “Voters had other plans.”

The overall picture in the House at press time suggests that Republicans will pick up fewer seats from redistricting than they had hoped and could face a blowout in House races across the country.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), the 12-term congressman from South Florida’s 26th District, whose race was rated as “safe Republican” by Cook Political Report before Election Day, led by just under 2,000 votes against Nicole Locklin, a 38-year-old lawyer who moved to the district in 2024, in a race that remains too close for the Associated Press to call.

Locklin included a “Palestine” page on her campaign site that called for an arms embargo against Israel and accused the country of “genocide” in her race against one of the most stalwart pro-Israel Republicans in the House.

Other Republicans in nail-biter races in Florida included Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), who broke from Trump on immigration issues in September when she released an ad accusing him of having “gone too far” in her heavily Hispanic district.

With 95% of votes counted, Salazar led Elliott Rodriguez 50.2% to 49.8%. The Associated Press had yet to call the race.

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on Monday, DeSantis, the outgoing governor, blamed Trump’s decision to attack Iran in February as the likely cause of Republican woes on Tuesday, calling it a “big, big drag.”

“He obviously ran saying he wasn’t going to do a Middle East war, then he did,” DeSantis said of Trump. “We have some of our voters who’ve checked out because they’re like, ‘I didn’t want any more Middle East wars,’ and now we’re doing it.”

“It’s kind of an open-ended conflict, and it’s having a direct impact on people’s finances,” he said.

U.S. Midterm Elections
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Hochul
U.S. News
Hochul reelected governor of New York
The incumbent Democrat beat Republican Bruce Blakeman with about three-quarters of the vote.
November 3, 2026 09:26 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers remarks at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, on Nov. 2, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Herzog to receive official results, start consultations with Knesset factions
Unlike in the past, the Israeli president decided to start the meetings with smaller parties.
November 3, 2026 07:28 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a photograph of a damaged pipe while delivering a speech marking the end of the midterm election campaign, at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., on November 2, 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump touts reflecting pool, warns of ‘jihadists’ in Congress in closing speech before midterms
In response to a question shouted from the press pool, the president said he would not resume strikes on Iran after the election.
Nov. 2, 2026
Andrew Bernard
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi
Israel News
Oct. 7 was ‘preventable failure,’ but there was ‘absolutely no betrayal’ from within, former IDF chief says
“Aiding Hamas would require not just a single collaborator, but an extensive network,” Herzi Halevi said. “Yet, even after three years, not a single such person has been found.”
Nov. 2, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
22:21
Lindsey Graham’s sister loses Senate race in South Carolina to Democrat
22:12
Chevalier, who helped organize anti-Israel Columbia encampment, wins House seat in NY
22:09
‘Concerns’ about Chris Rabb, elected to Congress in Pennsylvania, ADL says
21:57
In House races, 67% of Jews voted for Dems, 32% for GOP, per national ‘NBC News’ exit poll
21:13
Byron Donalds elected Florida governor
21:11
Brad Lander, who accuses Jewish state of ‘genocide,’ wins in NY
20:58
Tlaib, one of Israel’s biggest critics in Congress, wins reelection
20:56
Darline Graham losing big in South Carolina, ‘Times’ says 93% chance she loses
20:35
Donalds has slight lead in Florida governor race, with 95% of votes counted
17:45
Haley Stevens reportedly sought federal protection after death threats
16:46
Sharon, Mass., public school and district ‘strongly’ decry anti-Jewish graffiti, ‘profane language directed at Israel’
16:00
‘May Zionism be erased’ among signs at Turkish soccer game
15:30
Boy George declares himself a Zionist
15:15
Herzog launches forum on AI’s impact on Israeli society
14:45
Sa’ar speaks with Chadian counterpart
14:14
For first time, DOJ deploys election monitors in all 50 states
14:03
ZOA ‘concerned’ about Trump statement that US will end aid to Israel
14:00
Police in Israel recover IDF Humvee suspected stolen from southern base
13:56
Delaware Dem senator ‘encouraged’ by statements of Israeli leaders
13:48
‘Jewish children in Brooklyn are not making military decisions for Israel,’ Jewish congressman says
13:45
Brad Lander decries ‘blind hatred’ of those who target Jews who are ‘explicitly not Zionists’
13:30
Trump jokes he’ll move to Israel, become PM
13:15
Westchester county executive to convene bipartisan task force to investigate ballot machine malfunctions
13:00
IDF collects thousands of weapons, ammunition items in first three days of retrieval operation
12:59
Bomb threat delays Israel-bound cruise ship with over 1,500 aboard
12:15
Shas, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit to back Netanyahu to form next government
11:53
‘Every eligible vote will be counted,’ Westchester elections board says after scanner malfunction
11:34
Iran would have had nuclear weapon ‘in two weeks,’ Trump says
10:58
IDF: 7th Brigade killed some 400 Hezbollah terrorists
10:03
UK Jewish groups join court fight to uphold Palestine Action ban
09:20
Trump confirms overnight strike on Iranian anti-aircraft facility
09:01
Trump says US, Israel agreed to end military aid by year-end
08:53
Reza Pahlavi arrives in Brussels, urges Europe to end Iran ‘appeasement’
08:33
Iran unveils new billboards vowing to kill Trump
08:13
Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital partners with Israeli AI company Wonderful
08:08
‘BBC': Flight from Israel among four targeted by bomb threats in Europe
07:52
Israeli Health Ministry: Two isolated over suspected Ebola
07:32
Israeli opposition backs Eisenkot, vows to act on ‘clear’ Knesset majority
07:12
Israeli Health Ministry director-general to step down
06:53
US high school student discovers 3,300-year-old amulet in Israel
06:33
Milei: Argentina backs Israel over shared values, not ‘personal whim’
06:13
Liberman: Stable government possible without Arab parties
05:52
Israeli embassy thanks Lisbon for removing antisemitic, anti-Israel graffiti
05:32
Samaria: Israel Border Police nabs Fatah terrorist, shop owner who hid him
05:12
Israeli consulate in Mumbai mourns death of Jewish community leader
04:51
Israeli forces uncover rocket-making cell in Samaria
04:31
Ben-Gvir urges Liberman to back freeze on publishing election results
04:11
Iranian FM says Tehran harbors no hostility toward Gulf states
03:50
Israeli envoy extends ‘warmest wishes’ to UAE on Flag Day
03:30
Panama’s president thanks Herzog for Separation Day message
More Updates
JNS TV
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Did Qatar try to influence Israel’s elections?
November 3, 2026 05:25 AM
Meira K
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Europe’s youth burned by antisemitism
Fiamma Nirenstein