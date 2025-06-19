Did an Iranian missile scatter 80 mini-warheads across Israel?

The Israel Defense Forces is examining whether a Khorramshahr-4 missile was among those Iran fired at Israel on Thursday morning.

The Iranian Khorramshahr-4 missile, first unveiled in May 2023, has the capability to scatter approximately 80 small rocket projectiles—each roughly the size of standard artillery munition and comparable to the well-known Grad rocket. IDF officials are investigating whether this weapon system was deployed in Thursday morning’s missile barrage.

An Iranian missile hits Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva on June 19, 2025. Usage under Israel’s Intellectual Property Law Article 27(a).

Contrary to Iranian claims, military analysts say the technology does not entail true multiple independently-targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) capabilities such as those possessed by the United States and Russia. Instead, the system functions as conventional ammunition dispersal over wide areas—operating more like cluster munitions than precision-guided weapons.

The medium-range ballistic missile’s declared range reaches 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), with a 1,500-kg. (3,300-pound) warhead and an accuracy level of several dozen yards from its intended target. It is 13 meters (close to 39.4 feet) long and 1.5 meters (about 4.9 feet) in diameter.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.