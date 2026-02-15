More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Disarmament of Gaza terror groups condition for reconstruction, says Mladenov

Gaza High Representative Nickolay Mladenov’s remarks at the Munich Security Conference closely echoed comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

JNS Staff
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the Gaza Strip, speaks at a Board of Peace meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Jan. 22, 2026. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images.
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the Gaza Strip, speaks at a Board of Peace meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Jan. 22, 2026. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images.
(Feb. 15, 2026 / JNS)

The disarmament of Hamas and all other Palestinian terrorist groups is a precondition for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s high representative, Nickolay Mladenov, reiterated on Friday.

“Gaza needs to be governed by a transitional authority, as authorized by the Security Council resolution, under which it needs to take on the full civilian and security control of Gaza,” Mladenov said during a panel at the Munich Security Conference, referencing U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which has received formal backing of the United Nations.

“That includes the disarmament of all factions in Gaza, not just Hamas,” he stated. “Hamas, Islamic Jihad, others—there are plenty of them who have weapons and tunnels and production facilities inside Gaza.”

According to Mladenov, “that is the condition under which we can see Israeli forces withdraw from the current Yellow Line in order to be able to begin any reconstruction for the Gaza Strip.”

Mladenov’s comments, which came just days before the first meeting of the U.S.-led Board of Peace that is overseeing the truce, closely echoed comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Jan. 26 following the start of Phase 2 of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal.

Jerusalem is “at the threshold of the next phase: Disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip,” the premier told Knesset lawmakers at the time, emphasizing that “the next phase is not reconstruction.”

Netanyahu has repeatedly said that disarmament “will happen—as our friend Trump said—the easy way or the hard way, but it will happen.”

Mladenov on Friday declined to answer questions about the plans for demilitarization, but stressed that “all of this needs to move very fast.”

The main risk is that “we’re not going to implement the second phase of the ceasefire, but instead we’re going to move to the second phase of the war,” he said, calling it “a serious threat to the situation on the ground.”

“If Gaza returns to war, there’s no place for the Board of Peace—there’s no place for any of us, until we see what is left and potentially pick up the rubble at the end of it,” Mladenov warned.

The Bulgarian diplomat said that “if you put the [National Committee for the Administration of Gaza] tomorrow in Gaza and the violations of the ceasefire continue the way they are now, we’re only embarrassing the committee and ultimately making it ineffective.”

Several of Hamas’s top leaders, including Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk, have publicly rebuffed key parts of the peace plan in recent weeks, despite having agreed to the deal back in October.

“As long as our people are under occupation,” Mashaal told Qatar’s Al Jazeera last week, “disarmament is an attempt to turn our people into victims, make their elimination easier and facilitate their destruction.

“Questions about the resistance’s weapons are being raised forcefully. Some want to place it in the context that whoever carried out Oct. 7 must be cornered and made to pay the price,” he said, referencing Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of 1,200 people, primarily Jews.

“As those who participated in the resistance, we must not accept this,” he declared, stating that “resistance is the right of occupied peoples.”

Abu Marzouk told the Qatari outlet on Jan. 28 that Hamas never agreed to disarm. “Not for a single moment did we talk about surrendering weapons,” he said, claiming the issue was never raised in the talks.

Asked about its commitment to cede control of the Strip to the NCAG, which Washington has described as a transitional technocratic body meant to exclude the terror group, Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera that “nobody can enter Gaza without understandings with Hamas.”

“If Hamas doesn’t agree to the administrative committee, it cannot enter the Gaza Strip,” he stated, claiming to have veto power over its officials.

The 27 member states of the Board of Peace are scheduled to gather in Washington on Thursday for their first meeting aimed at advancing the second phase of the ceasefire deal and raising funds for reconstruction.

Israel will reportedly be represented by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

According to Israel’s Ynet news outlet, Trump at the meeting is expected to announce billions of dollars in reconstruction plans, as well as more nations that will provide soldiers for the international force for Gaza.

Hamas Gaza Strip Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network
The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 14, 2026
Greg Casar Getty
U.S. News
Democrats split ahead of vote whether to cut $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel
“The American people are crying out for an end to U.S. tax dollars subsidizing Israel’s military,” Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told colleagues.
July 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”
July 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein