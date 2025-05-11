Hamas said to be stepping up executions in Gaza

Arab media has reported a sharp increase in the number of executions being carried out by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. According to the reports, many Palestinians have been accused of aiding Israeli intelligence, including by passing on information about senior officials and operatives.

In the past three days alone, five Palestinians were reportedly executed in Gaza City, either by gunfire or hanging.

Suspected collaborators are interrogated and subjected to various punitive measures, including house arrest, beatings and being shot in the legs, according to Palestinian sources.

Execution orders are issued if a suspect is believed to have contributed to fatalities or to have compromised operational capabilities, for example helping locate hostages, according to the reports.

Executions for theft and looting are also on the rise, according to the same sources. Such individuals are often also accused of collaborating with Israel. Those charged only with theft are punished with beatings or shot in the legs.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.