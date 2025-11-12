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News   Israel News

Herzog denounces ‘violent, dangerous’ anti-Arab rioters in Samaria

The Israeli head of state said the events were “shocking” and crossed a red line.

Nov. 12, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends the swearing-in ceremony for 35 judges at his official residence in Jerusalem on April 10, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends the swearing-in ceremony for 35 judges at his official residence in Jerusalem on April 10, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Nov. 12, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday evening condemned what he called “a handful of violent and dangerous individuals” who took part in anti-Arab rioting in Samaria, some of whom also attacked Israeli security forces.

Describing the clashes as “grave,” the head of state said the events earlier on Tuesday were “shocking” and crossed a red line.

“All state authorities must act decisively to eradicate this phenomenon and to strengthen the Israel Defense Forces soldiers and security forces who protect us day and night,” Herzog stated.

The IDF said troops were dispatched to the Arab villages of Bayt Lid and Deir Sharaf in Samaria “following a report of dozens of masked Israeli civilians who attacked Palestinians and set fire to property.”

Four injured Palestinians were evacuated for medical treatment, the military stated, adding that security forces “operated to disperse the confrontation” with riot control tools. Several Israelis were detained.

Later on Tuesday evening, more clashes were reported outside the Bar-On Industrial Park, near the community of Kedumim, the IDF stated, claiming that the same “masked individuals” had fled to that area.

“IDF soldiers dispatched to the scene, where Israeli civilians attacked IDF soldiers who were operating in the area and caused damage to a military vehicle,” according to the army.

The statement stressed the IDF “strongly condemns all forms of violence that distract commanders and soldiers from their operational duties of protecting the area and conducting counterterrorism activities.”

Hebrew news outlet HaKol HaYehudi reported that the clashes developed after Palestinians stole equipment from an unauthorized outpost on a hill near the Bar-On Industrial Park.

The IDF recorded 663 instances of Jewish violence against Judea and Samaria Arabs in 2024, a 34% decrease compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Palestinian terrorist groups targeted Israeli Jewish civilians in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times last year, according to data by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
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