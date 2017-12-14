Publish Your Opinion

Keep pieces between 800 and 950 words Attach a head shot and short bio along with the piece Write about issues larger than yourself; be relevant Make a timely news-oriented argument or observation Top with a great headline Observe the rules of American (English) grammar Use punctuation where appropriate; incorporate A.P. style No libel slander or false accusations No incitement to violence No lewd or inappropriate topics or language

(JNS) invites readers to publish thoughtful opinion pieces on JNS.org the fastest-growing platform for sharp opinions and analysis on issues relevant to Israel and the Jewish world.Generally speaking if a piece is relevant timely elegant and intelligent JNS will publish it. Note that while we do not offer compensation for contributions we value the voices of our writers and are committed to showcasing thoughtful well-crafted pieces.The standards are simple:To apply to ‘The Column” please complete the form below. Include the entire finished text of your column in the ‘message’ field.