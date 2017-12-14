Publish Your Opinion
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) invites readers to publish thoughtful opinion pieces on JNS.org the fastest-growing platform for sharp opinions and analysis on issues relevant to Israel and the Jewish world.
Generally speaking if a piece is relevant timely elegant and intelligent JNS will publish it. Note that while we do not offer compensation for contributions we value the voices of our writers and are committed to showcasing thoughtful well-crafted pieces.
JNS reserves the right to approve all pieces before publication and to reject any piece at anytime.
The standards are simple:
Generally speaking if a piece is relevant timely elegant and intelligent JNS will publish it. Note that while we do not offer compensation for contributions we value the voices of our writers and are committed to showcasing thoughtful well-crafted pieces.
JNS reserves the right to approve all pieces before publication and to reject any piece at anytime.
The standards are simple:
- Keep pieces between 800 and 950 words
- Attach a head shot and short bio along with the piece
- Write about issues larger than yourself; be relevant
- Make a timely news-oriented argument or observation
- Top with a great headline
- Observe the rules of American (English) grammar
- Use punctuation where appropriate; incorporate A.P. style
- No libel slander or false accusations
- No incitement to violence
- No lewd or inappropriate topics or language