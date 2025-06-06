‘I think he is dead': US-Israeli couple’s chilling call for help on Oct. 7

A recording from Judi Weinstein-Haggai to the Magen David Adom emergency medical service captures the harrowing moments as she and her husband, Gadi Haggai, came under attack by terrorists during their routine morning walk on Oct. 7, 2023.

The couple was brutally murdered and taken by the terrorists to Gaza, who held on to their bodies for over a year and a half until their recovery by the IDF in an overnight operation on Thursday.

Judi and Gadi Haggai used to take a morning walk around Kibbutz Nir Oz. On Oct. 7, shortly before 7 a.m., they were among the first civilians to encounter the terrorists who were attacking the kibbutz.

In the call to Magen David Adom, Judi tells the operator that she is “in our fields” near the community and that her husband had been shot. The call and subsequent events paint a grim picture of the assault that ultimately led to their murder and abduction by the Mujahideen Brigades.

Judi and Gadi Haggai. Source: Facebook.

Judi, her voice strained, informs the dispatcher, “My husband was killed, I think he’s dead.”

She describes Gadi as face down, “with parts of his brain ... outside his head, everything is covered in blood,” and confirms he was unresponsive. She adds that she herself had been wounded: “I was injured in the face and hand.”

The audio of the call reveals Judi’s desperate pleas. “Yes, please, help us,” she implores. The dispatcher, attempting to gather critical information, asks, “Is he conscious?” Judi replies “I don’t know,” later reiterating, “He’s not responding.”

When asked about the nature of the attack, Judi specifies, “A weapon, there were guys on a motorcycle.”

The dispatcher sought clarification, “Were there terrorists, were there terrorists who shot at you with a weapon?” to which Judi affirms, “Yes.” She confirms again, “Yes, they shot at us.”

Judi identifies the assailants as terrorists on a motorcycle. Asked if she was in a safe place, she replies, “No, outside, no, no, no, under a tree, he’s by the road.”

The dispatcher asks if terrorists were still present. “Not at the moment,” Judi responds. Throughout the exchange, the dispatcher tries to reassure her, stating, “We, listen, we’re on our way with the army,” and repeatedly urges her, “Listen, I want you to please take care of yourself, okay?” Judi replies, “I’ll try.”

Their daughter Iris, wrote of that morning: “On the darkest of Saturdays, my amazing mother and my beloved father were taking their usual walk around the kibbutz. They were among the first civilians to encounter the terrorists between 6:50-6:56 a.m. My heart stopped on 10/7.”

The Haggais were among the many victims brutally murdered during the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre. Responsibility for their murder and abduction was claimed by the Mujahideen Brigades, a Salafist-jihadist terrorist group.

This same organization was also responsible for the kidnapping and murder of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel.

A gifted couple

Gadi Haggai, 72 at the time of his murder, was a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz, a father of four, and a grandfather of seven. He was described as a sharp and talented man—a gifted wind instrument player from the age of three, deeply connected to the land, a chef and an advocate for healthy vegan nutrition and sports. He held American and Israeli citizenship.

Judi Lynn Weinstein-Haggai, 70 when she was murdered, was an English teacher specializing in children with special needs and attention deficit disorders. Judi also worked with children suffering from anxiety due to the complex security situation in the communities near Gaza, using meditation and mindfulness techniques.

Beyond teaching, she was a poet, an entrepreneur and deeply dedicated to promoting peace and fellowship. Judi held American, Canadian and Israeli citizenship.

In the joint operation conducted by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in the Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip overnight on Wednesday, the bodies of Judi and Gadi Haggai were recovered and returned to Israel for burial.

The recovery of their bodies occurred around the same time the Mujahideen Brigades announced the death of Mahmoud Abu Nar, a senior commander in charge of the group’s Central Camps Brigade and a member of the group’s military council. He was reportedly killed in an Israeli Air Force strike in central Gaza.

The Mujahideen Brigades is one of approximately 12 factions operating jointly with Hamas in Gaza. The group, which split from Fatah two decades ago and whose members were previously associated with Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, has been referred to by Israel as a “rogue organization” in the years preceding the current conflict, primarily due to its history of launching rocket attacks into southern Israel.

The Mujahideen Brigades adheres to a fundamentalist Salafist ideology, with the stated aim of establishing an Islamic Caliphate. The group has acknowledged suffering significant losses during the ongoing war, including hundreds of terrorists, field commanders and senior members, but claims to be actively recruiting new operatives, similar to Hamas.

Before the death of Abu Nar, other senior figures in the Mujahideen Brigades had been eliminated, including Mohammed Hassan Awad, the head of its intelligence apparatus, on April 4, and another senior intelligence official, known as Abu Ashraf later that same month.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.