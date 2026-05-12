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News   Israel News

IAF intercepts UAV launched from the east, IDF says

No warning sirens were activated per protocol.

May. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Taken from a position in northern Israel, this photo shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces on Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images.
Taken from a position in northern Israel, this photo shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces on Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 12, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday afternoon intercepted a UAV launched “from the east,” the military said.

No sirens were activated, in accordance with protocol, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Local media reports said that the IDF was checking to see if the drone was launched from Yemen. “From the east” generally refers to the Iran-backed Houthi terror group in Yemen or Iranian-aligned terrorists in Iraq.

This is a developing story

JNS Staff
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