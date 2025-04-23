‘We see you every time we close our eyes’: Family marks Shiri Bibas’ birthday

( April 23, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

Family and friends of Shiri Bibas, who was kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023 and murdered in Hamas captivity, marked what would have been her 34th birthday on Wednesday with an emotional tribute on an Instagram page dedicated to her memory.

“Our Shiri was supposed to celebrate her 34th birthday today. Shiri, we see you every time we close our eyes—we remember you smiling, dancing, laughing. You meant everything to us … an incredible mother, a loving sister and daughter, a once-in-a-lifetime friend and Yarden’s whole world,” the post read.

“Our beloved Shiri, we know that you are celebrating up above with Ariel and Kfir, with your parents Margit and Yossi, and with Tonto [the family dog]. Please give them a big hug and tell them how much we all miss them,” it continued.

Today, Shiri Bibas should be turning 34.



She should be blowing out birthday candles with Kfir in her lap.



She should be eating the cake that Ariel helped to decorate.



She should be hugging Yarden and smiling as he takes her photo.



She should be celebrating her life with… pic.twitter.com/sCJnE3SuBg — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 22, 2025

Shiri Bibas, along with her husband Yarden and their two young sons, 5-year-old Ariel and 1.5-year-old Kfir, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir-Oz during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack. The Bibas family became one of the most recognizable symbols of the hostage crisis after images of Shiri clutching her two red-haired children were circulated worldwide.

In February, Yarden Bibas was released after 484 days in Hamas captivity as part of a ceasefire agreement with the terrorist organization. Toward the end of the month, Hamas returned the remains of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir, who were confirmed via forensic examination to have been murdered in captivity.

