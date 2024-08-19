Israeli jets struck several Hezbollah arms depots in the Bekaa Valley “deep in Lebanon,” the Israel Defense Forces stated on Monday evening.

Secondary explosions indicated “the presence of many weapons in the warehouses that were attacked,” the IDF stated in Hebrew. Reuters reported multiple civilian injuries.

Dramatic footage purporting to show the explosions and evoking large-scale fireworks displays circulated on social media.

The Israeli Air Force also killed Hossein Ali Hossein, “a key terrorist” in Hezbollah’s rocket and missile unit, in Southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said.