IDF bombs Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, secondary explosions suggest ‘many’ weapons
The Israeli military said it also killed Hossein Ali Hossein, a “key terrorist” in Hezbollah’s rocket and missile unit.
(Aug. 19, 2024 / JNS)
Israeli jets struck several Hezbollah arms depots in the Bekaa Valley “deep in Lebanon,” the Israel Defense Forces stated on Monday evening.
Secondary explosions indicated “the presence of many weapons in the warehouses that were attacked,” the IDF stated in Hebrew. Reuters reported multiple civilian injuries.
Dramatic footage purporting to show the explosions and evoking large-scale fireworks displays circulated on social media.
The Israeli Air Force also killed Hossein Ali Hossein, “a key terrorist” in Hezbollah’s rocket and missile unit, in Southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said.
בנוסף, כלי טיס של חיל האוויר תקף במרחב דיר קאנון שבדרום לבנון וחיסל את חסין עלי חסין, מחבל מרכזי ביחידת הרקטות והטילים במרחב יארין של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה>>— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 19, 2024