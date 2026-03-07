More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF commando raid in Lebanon fails to uncover Ron Arad findings

The widow of the missing navigator called on the government not to risk lives of soldiers for the sake of her husband’s remains.

Mar. 7, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF commando raid in Lebanon fails to uncover Ron Arad findings

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Ron Arad
Missing Israeli navigator Ron Arad. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Facebook.

Israeli special forces operated in deep Lebanese territory overnight Friday in an attempt to locate findings related to Lt. Col. Ron Arad, an Israeli Air Force navigator who has been missing in action since 1986, the Israel Defense Forces said.

No findings related to him were located at the search site, the army said, adding that the raid resulted in no injuries to the troops.

“The IDF will continue to operate relentlessly, day and night, out of a deep commitment to bringing all of Israel’s sons, the fallen and the missing, back home to the State of Israel,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the incident, saying that his and the state’s commitment to bringing back all captives and those missing is “absolute and eternal. This is how it was and this is how it shall be.”

Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster reported that Israeli Air Force special forces members carried out the operation in the village of Nabi Chit, aka Al-Nabi Shayth, situated in Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, where Arad was hidden in early 1988, guarded by the Shukur clan.

Following the reports, Tami Arad, the spouse of the navigator, called on the government on behalf of their family not to risk the lives of soldiers for the sake of their husband and father.

“Our desire to know what happened to Ron stops the moment it involves risking the lives of IDF soldiers. In our view, the sanctity of life comes before the obligation to return a soldier’s remains for burial. This has been our worldview as well regarding our loved one who disappeared about 40 years ago,” she wrote on Facebook.

“As a family, we have declared more than once that we oppose actions that would endanger soldiers. Therefore, we wish to address the prime minister of Israel and say: We thank everyone involved in the intelligence efforts concerning Ron. We appreciate the commitment of the State of Israel, and at the same time we ask, in the strongest possible terms: Do not authorize operations that involve even the slightest risk to soldiers,” Arad continued.

She went on to emphasize that the family wants to know what happened to Ron Arad, “but not at any price.”

Lt. Col. Arad has been classified as missing in action ‎since October 1986, when his plane went down over Lebanon. He ejected from his F-4 Phantom II interceptor/fighter-bomber but was ‎captured by the Lebanese Shi’ite terrorist group Amal.

His pilot, Yishai Aviram, was located by an Israeli Bell AH-1 Cobra and escaped by clinging to one of its landing skids as it flew away under heavy enemy fire.

The captured navigator was later handed over to Hezbollah, and ‎later, perhaps to Iran.

Middle East IDF Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar gives a press statement at the site of the Iranian missile strike in Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
War crimes: Sa’ar says targeting civilians is ‘mad Iranian regime’s strategy’
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips