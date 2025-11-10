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News   Israel News

IDF kills two terrorists trying to cross Gaza ceasefire line

Hamas terrorists have repeatedly tried to harm troops on the Israeli side of the Yellow Line, in violation of the U.S.-backed truce.

Nov. 10, 2025
JNS Staff
IDF in Khan Yunis, Gaza
Israeli soldiers from the 7th Armored and Golani Brigades operate east of the Yellow Line in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, as part of the effort to uncover and dismantle Hamas terror tunnels and infrastructure. Credit: IDF.
( Nov. 10, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli soldiers killed two terrorists who attempted to cross the ceasefire line into Israeli-controlled territory in southern Gaza on Monday, the military said.

The terrorists “were identified crossing the Yellow Line and approaching IDF troops in the southern Gaza Strip, posing an immediate threat to them,” according to an Israel Defense Forces statement. “Following the identification, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.”

According to daily IDF reports since the U.S.-brokered truce went into effect on Oct. 10, Hamas terrorists have crossed the Yellow Line and threatened troops in violation of the ceasefire several times. The terrorists were eliminated each time.

IDF finds four Hamas terror tunnels near ceasefire line

Soldiers operating on the Israeli-controlled side of the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip have found and dismantled four terror tunnels over the past month, the military said on Sunday night.

The tunnels were located in the Khan Yunis area, the IDF said.

In addition, the troops located and dismantled dozens of Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, where many weapons were found.

“IDF troops operating under the Southern Command continue to operate near the Yellow Line to remove any immediate threat to the troops and to Israeli civilians,” the military said.

The Yellow Line runs through the north, center and south of the Gaza Strip, between the area the IDF has withdrawn to according to the terms of the ceasefire, and the rest of the Strip. The truce ended two years of fighting between Jerusalem and the Hamas terrorist organization.

The truce in Gaza has remained intact despite repeated violations by Hamas, including the killing of three IDF soldiers, and retaliatory strikes by the Israeli military.

An additional Hamas ceasefire violation consists of the terrorist group’s delay in releasing the remains of hostages. Following the return of the remains of IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin on Sunday, the bodies of three Israelis and one Thai national remain in Gaza.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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