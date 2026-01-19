IDF launches counter-terror operation in Hebron

Israeli security forces overnight Sunday launched a counter-terror operation in a Palestinian neighborhood of Hebron, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The raid in Jabal Johar, which is expected to continue for several days, is aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure, seizing illegal weapons and enhancing local security, the military stated.

The IDF, Israel Police, Border Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) are taking part in the mission.

“Explosions may be heard and increased movement of IDF forces will be noticeable in the area,” according to the statement. “The security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria.”

Last week, the army demolished the Hebron home of the terrorist who carried out a deadly attack at Judea’s Gush Etzion Junction on Nov. 18.

Amran al-Atrash was part of a terror cell that perpetrated the attack in which Aharon Cohen, 71, from nearby Kiryat Arba, was killed and three others wounded.

Earlier this month, IDF soldiers arrested several members of a Hebron terrorist cell who had been plotting an attack “in the immediate future.” Two others who were “engaged in the building of terrorist infrastructure” were apprehended in the city.