More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”

Aaron Bandler
Mahmoud Khalil
Mahmoud Khalil during a meeting with Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) at the congressman’s office in Washington, D.C., July 22, 2025. Credit: Office of Representative Jim McGovern via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student facing deportation over his anti-Israel activism, filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the Trump administration, the Heritage Foundation, Canary Mission and Betar of conspiring to target him and other pro-Palestinian activists for arrest, detention and deportation.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, alleges that administration officials and the three organizations coordinated to “single out Mr. Khalil and other non-citizen Palestinians and their supporters for arrest, detention and deportation, as punishment for their support of Palestinian rights.”

“The Trump administration acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority with respect to Khalil, as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property,” a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told JNS. “We would encourage him to use the CBP Home app and self-deport now before he is arrested, deported and never given a chance to return.”

According to the complaint, the Heritage Foundation’s Project Esther served as the blueprint for the alleged effort, with Canary Mission and Betar identifying activists for the administration to target. The suit alleges the groups publicly labeled those activists as terrorists or antisemites and warned they faced arrest and deportation before federal authorities detained or sought to remove them.

“This lawsuit is about far more than what was done to me. It is about a coordinated, ongoing plot to punish, silence and intimidate everyone who dares to dissent and speak out for Palestinian liberation,” Khalil stated. “We will hold them accountable.”

Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
Muslim hoping to unseat longtime Dem congressman for supporting Israel says pro-LGBT messages alienate Muslims
Melissa Chaudhry, who is running in Washington state as a Democrat but has said she would switch to the Green Party, told JNS that she was “forced into a corner by an aggressive and dishonest political opponent.”
July 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky speaks at the dedication of the renewed Sayeret Shaked Park in the southern Israeli city of Ofakim, Feb. 2, 2026. Credit: Michael Houri/courtesy of KKL-JNF.
JNS Interview
KKL-JNF’s new chairman: Israel must ‘give back’ to Diaspora Jewry
Eyal Ostrinsky told JNS that the 125-year-old Zionist institution is broadening its support for Jewish communities worldwide, while reaffirming its mission of settlement, forestry and national development.
July 14, 2026
Steve Linde
Ro Khanna
U.S. News
‘High-level sources’ say Khanna’s description of Judea and Samaria incident didn’t happen, Gottheimer tells JNS
“This was just an opportunistic move and then not really sincere,” the Jewish congressman said of his fellow House Democrat.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein