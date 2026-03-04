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News   Israel News

IDF orders evacuation of Southern Lebanon

Any civilians “near Hezbollah members, facilities or combat equipment are putting their lives at risk.”

Mar. 4, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF orders evacuation of Southern Lebanon

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The Israel Defense Forces' 146th Division during a defensive mission on the western part of the Lebanon border, March 4, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The Israel Defense Forces’ 146th Division during a defensive mission on the western part of the Lebanon border, March 4, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday ordered all civilians in Southern Lebanon to evacuate and move north of the Litani River.

“The activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization are forcing the Israel Defense Forces to act against it with force. The IDF does not intend to harm you,” said Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, in a notice posted to X.

Adraee emphasized that any Lebanese civilians “near Hezbollah members, facilities or combat equipment are putting their lives at risk.”

“Any home used by Hezbollah for military purposes may be subject to targeting,” he said. “Any movement southward may endanger your life.”

The Iranian-backed terror organization has launched dozens of rockets and several drones across Israel’s northern border since March 2, when it joined the war to avenge Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, who was killed in the U.S.-Israeli opening airstrikes targeting the regime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on March 3 that Beirut “must understand that Hezbollah is dragging them into a war that is not theirs,” urging Lebanon to look out for itself “as soon as possible.”

Hezbollah is doing this “only because of the death of that mass murderer who has nothing to do with them,” the premier said.

Netanyahu spoke just hours before Hezbollah targeted the Tel Aviv region with rockets for the first time since the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Netanyahu in his remarks reiterated that Hezbollah “made a very big mistake” when it opened another front against Israel, warning: “We’ve already responded forcefully and will respond with even greater force.”

Middle East IDF Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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