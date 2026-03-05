More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF orders part of Beirut cleared amid war with Hezbollah

Officially, the four neighborhoods have a combined total of upward of 75,000 residents, but many more people live there.

Mar. 5, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF orders part of Beirut cleared amid war with Hezbollah

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A Hezbollah flag flutters following Israeli airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, March 5, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
A Hezbollah flag flutters following Israeli airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, March 5, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday issued an “urgent” warning for some residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs—a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group—to immediately evacuate their homes.

Col. Avichay Adraee, from the Arab Media Branch in the Israeli military’s Spokesperson’s Unit, ordered residents of Beirut’s Bourj el-Barajneh, Hadath, Haret Hreik and Shiyyah areas to leave and “save your lives.”

The four neighborhoods have a combined total of upward of 75,000 residents, according to official data. However, local reports suggested that as many as 500,000 people could be affected by the evacuation, as the suburbs have large unregistered populations, including refugees.

“We will notify you when it is safe to return to your homes,” tweeted Adraee, noting that they are forbidden from heading south, as “any movement southward may put your lives in danger.”

On Wednesday, the IDF ordered all civilians in Southern Lebanon to move north of the Litani River.

“The activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization are forcing the Israel Defense Forces to act against it with force. The IDF does not intend to harm you,” wrote Adraee in a notice posted to X.

The spokesperson stressed that any Lebanese civilians “near Hezbollah members, facilities or combat equipment are putting their lives at risk.”

“Any home used by Hezbollah for military purposes may be subject to targeting,” he said. “Any movement southward may endanger your life.”

Hezbollah began firing missiles at northern Israel on Monday morning in retaliation for the targeted elimination in Tehran of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He was killed by an Israeli strike targeting his Tehran compound in the first moments of “Operation Roaring Lion.”

Hezbollah continued to fire rockets and send explosive drones toward the Jewish state on Thursday, setting off waves of sirens but causing no major casualties as Israeli air defenses and shelters limited the impact.

Under the U.S.-brokered truce between Israel and Lebanon that went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, Beirut pledged to disarm the Iran-backed terrorist organization that has long controlled the country’s south.

On Thursday, Lebanon’s government announced new steps aimed at curbing the influence of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Beirut’s Cabinet ordered that any activity by the IRGC in Lebanon be halted, in addition to fully implementing the previous government decision to disarm Hezbollah, the MTV Lebanon outlet reported.

IRGC operatives will be detained, Reuters cited Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos as announcing. In addition, the Saudi-based Al Arabiya network reported that the Cabinet decided that Iranian nationals would no longer be granted visa-free entry to Lebanon.

IDF Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar gives a press statement at the site of the Iranian missile strike in Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
War crimes: Sa’ar says targeting civilians is ‘mad Iranian regime’s strategy’
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips