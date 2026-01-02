Israel condemns harassment of slain hostage’s family in Miami

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the cruel harassment of the family of slain hostage Ran Gvili in Miami, two days after pro-Hamas demonstrators confronted his mother as she called for the return of her son’s body from Gaza.

“Jihadi Hamas murdered Ran Gvili and still hold his body captive in Gaza,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on social media. “Now pro-Hamas mobs in Miami harassed his mother. Even after losing her child, she is being targeted simply for demanding his return and dignity.”

Jihadi Hamas murdered Ran Gvili and still hold his body captive in Gaza.



Now pro-Hamas mobs in Miami harassed his mother.



Even after losing her child, she is being targeted simply for demanding his return and dignity.



There are no words for this cruelty. pic.twitter.com/LFYg2tap1Y — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) January 1, 2026

Gvili, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, is the last Israeli hostage whose body is still being held in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed with members of the Gvili family, including his mother, Talik Gvili, who had accompanied Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Florida and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, during a confrontation outside a JNS event at the Shul of Bal Harbour on Wednesday. The family was eventually able to leave the area without physical injury.

Tami Tzioni, Gvili’s aunt, told Israel’s Channel 12 that the family had feared the situation could escalate.

“The main concern was that something would happen,” she said. “We’re grateful they managed to get out of there unharmed.” She added that the emotional toll was evident. “You can see the pain on their faces.”

The Foreign Ministry said the incident underscored the cruelty of pro-Hamas protesters targeting bereaved families. “There are no words for this cruelty,” it said.