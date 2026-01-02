More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel condemns harassment of slain hostage’s family in Miami

Ran Gvili’s mother was targeted while protesting for the return of her son’s body from Gaza, the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said.

JNS Staff
Talik Gvili, Ran Gvili
Talik Gvili, mother of the sole deceased hostage left in Gaza, Ran Gvili, speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv on Dec. 24, 2025. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
(Jan. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the cruel harassment of the family of slain hostage Ran Gvili in Miami, two days after pro-Hamas demonstrators confronted his mother as she called for the return of her son’s body from Gaza.

“Jihadi Hamas murdered Ran Gvili and still hold his body captive in Gaza,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on social media. “Now pro-Hamas mobs in Miami harassed his mother. Even after losing her child, she is being targeted simply for demanding his return and dignity.”

Gvili, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, is the last Israeli hostage whose body is still being held in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed with members of the Gvili family, including his mother, Talik Gvili, who had accompanied Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Florida and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, during a confrontation outside a JNS event at the Shul of Bal Harbour on Wednesday. The family was eventually able to leave the area without physical injury.

Tami Tzioni, Gvili’s aunt, told Israel’s Channel 12 that the family had feared the situation could escalate.

“The main concern was that something would happen,” she said. “We’re grateful they managed to get out of there unharmed.” She added that the emotional toll was evident. “You can see the pain on their faces.”

The Foreign Ministry said the incident underscored the cruelty of pro-Hamas protesters targeting bereaved families. “There are no words for this cruelty,” it said.

Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin