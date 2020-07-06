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News   Israel News

Israel successfully launches new spy satellite into orbit

“Ofek 16” reconnaissance satellite undergoing testing before becoming fully operational • Defense minister hails “extraordinary achievement.”

Jul. 6, 2020
Israel's “Ofek 16” reconnaissance satellite is launched from a site in central Israel on July 6, 2020. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.
Israel’s “Ofek 16” reconnaissance satellite is launched from a site in central Israel on July 6, 2020. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.

Israel launched a spy satellite into orbit on Monday morning, the Israeli Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries said in a joint statement.

“The Space Administration in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development ... of the Israel Ministry of Defense ... and Israel Aerospace Industries have successfully launched the ‘Ofek 16’ reconnaissance satellite into space,” the statement said.

The satellite was launched at 4 a.m. from a site in central Israel, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Defense described “Ofek 16” is an “optoelectronic reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.”

Engineers will now run a series of tests before the satellite enters full operation, according to the statement.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the launch an “extraordinary achievement” for the defense establishment and the country’s defense industries.

Israel’s “Ofek 16” satellite. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.
Israel’s “Ofek 16” satellite. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.

“Technological superiority and intelligence capabilities are essential to the security of the State of Israel,” he said.

“The fact that Israel is one of the 13 countries in the world with satellite launching capabilities is not a given, and was made possible by the people who have been investing in these systems and advancing breakthrough capabilities over the years. We will continue to strengthen and maintain Israel’s capabilities on every front in every place,” said Gantz, according to the statement.

The first satellite in the Ofek (the Hebrew word for “horizon”) series was launched in 1988.

Today, there are five Ofek-series satellites in orbit, not including the “Ofek 16.”

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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