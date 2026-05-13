Betsy Berns Korn reelected as Conference of Presidents chair

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, an umbrella group representing 50 U.S. Jewish organizations, said on Wednesday that Betsy Berns Korn was reelected to a second one-year term, beginning June 1, as its chair.

Matthew Bronfman, board chair of Hillel International, was elected as chair-elect of the conference in a full vote of the umbrella group, it said.

Korn stated that the vote came at a “consequential moment for the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

“Over the past year, our community has confronted rising antisemitism, wars with Iran and its proxies and growing challenges on campuses and in the public square,” she said. “Throughout these difficult times, the Conference of Presidents has helped bring together diverse Jewish organizations in support of Israel, Jewish security and our shared communal interests.”

Bronfman is chairman and CEO of BHB Holdings, which the Conference of Presidents described as a “private investment firm with diverse interests.” He serves on the American Jewish Committee board of governors and “oversees the IKEA franchise in Israel and maintains significant real estate holdings in Israel and the United States,” the conference said.

“The work of the conference has never been more necessary and important, and I know that we will continue to advocate for both the Jewish communities in America and for the state of Israel with passion and dedication,” Bronfman stated.