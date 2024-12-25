Jewish radio host fired for refusing to call Oct. 7 ‘resistance’

Nicole (who withheld her last name due to concern for her family), a Jewish volunteer host at a community radio station in Sydney, Australia, was terminated from her position after covering up a “Free Palestine” sticker and refusing to characterize Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre as an act of “resistance.”

The host, who shares Mexican and Israeli heritage, volunteered at a local radio station specializing in Latin music. In a tearful video posted after her dismissal, she described the confrontation that led to her termination: “I just came out of a meeting with radio Skid Row 88.9 FM.... They basically just told me that if I cannot support the October 7 attacks as resistance or as something positive—saying it is not true that anybody got killed, or burned—and cannot support the hostages being kept, then I don’t align with their values.”

She added that when she became emotional during the conversation, she was told, “We have no sympathy for white women’s tears.”

Prior to her dismissal, the host had covered a Palestinian sticker on studio equipment with a record album. When contacted by Sky News Australia for comment, the station manager, Manu Monteiro, responded with, “No comment,” before sending an email to the dismissed host.

The email stated, “Due to your actions and those of individuals you brought to the station which amounts to serious misconduct.... we inform you that we’ve chosen to end the volunteer relationship.”

The manager further barred Nicole and her associates from approaching station premises, citing “ongoing concerns for the safety of staff and volunteers at the station.”

In a subsequent interview with Sky News, Nicole reflected: “I still can’t believe this actually happened. I’m glad I made the video because I’ve second-guessed myself—is what they told me in the room real? It’s simply unbelievable.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.