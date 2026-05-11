More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

European sanctions on Israelis won’t succeed in pressuring Jewish state, Sa’ar says

Israel’s top diplomat said that it is “outrageous” to draw a moral equivalence between Hamas leaders and Israeli citizens.

May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at the Muni Expo 2025 conference in Tel Aviv on July 15, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at the Muni Expo 2025 conference in Tel Aviv on July 15, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
( May 11, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Monday that the European Union’s attempt to impose political views on Jerusalem through sanctions on Jews living in Judea and Samaria “is unacceptable and will not succeed.”

Israel “firmly rejects” the E.U. decision, describing it as “arbitrary” and “political,” Sa’ar said.

The Israeli official decried the “outrageous” comparison between Israeli citizens and Hamas terrorists. “This is a completely distorted moral equivalence,” he stated.

The E.U. foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated earlier that her organization “just gave the go-ahead to sanction Israeli settlers over violence against Palestinians.” She added that it had “also agreed new sanctions on leading Hamas figures.”

“It was high time we move from deadlock to delivery,” Kallas said. “Extremisms and violence carry consequences.”

“Israel has stood, stands and will continue to stand for the right of Jews to settle in the heart of our homeland,” Sa’ar responded. “No other people in the world has such a documented and longstanding right to its land as the Jewish people have to the Land of Israel.”

“This is a moral and historical right that has also been recognized by the law of nations, and no actor can take it away from the Jewish people,” he stated.

Earlier on Monday, Ireland’s national public service broadcaster reported that according to E.U. officials, “seven settlers or settler organizations” were set to be blacklisted, and that the bloc was also preparing sanctions against representatives of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Accusations of Israeli “settler violence” against Arabs in Judea and Samaria are part of what Israeli officials, experts, military sources and activists describe as a long-running, well-funded and coordinated campaign aimed at delegitimizing the State of Israel and its residents in the region.

None of the sources denied that Jewish violence exists but said it is less widespread than portrayed in the media, involves fewer incidents than reported, is broadly condemned and is carried out by a relatively small number of individuals.

An April 2026, Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security position paper by Brig. Gen. (res.) Erez Winner and Col. (res.) Gabi Siboni describes the campaign as a “modern-day blood libel” against the State of Israel.

Anti-Israel Bias Europe
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump Xi Jinping China
World News
Trump expected to ‘pressure’ Xi on Iran during talks in Beijing
The U.S. administration expects “conversation to continue” on Chinese revenue and dual-use exports benefiting Tehran, a senior U.S. official said before meetings in China.
May. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Josh Gottheimer
U.S. News
‘Too many’ Dems ‘noticeably, shamefully silent’ about Jew-hatred on far left, Gottheimer writes
“It’s a glaring double standard,” the New Jersey Democratic congressman, who is Jewish, wrote in the “New York Times.”
May. 11, 2026
Satellite image of a world map. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. News
Trump admin sanctions three Chinese firms providing satellite imagery of US assets to Iran
“The targeting of U.S. service members and partners will not go unanswered,” the U.S. State Department said.
May. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Los Angeles County Sheriff Getty
U.S. News
Some hate crimes are clear, others require further investigation, say LA area detectives who work on bias cases
One of six detectives to be awarded by the ADL told JNS of New York City’s recent changes to hate crime reports that “you can’t have, ‘Ok, this is a robbery and this is a ‘reported’ robbery.”
May. 11, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Yuval Steinitz, chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, speaks during a strategic briefing at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on May 11, 2026. Source: @jerusalemcenter/X.
Israel News
Steinitz: Iron Dome has no parallel worldwide
The Rafael chair says the system intercepted about 99% of 40,000 rockets, as he defends Israel’s war stance and says the Iran conflict set back Tehran’s nuclear program.
May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Microsoft development center in Herzliya Pituah, Oct 30, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Israel News
Microsoft said to probe Israel office’s defense ties
The software giant examined whether Israeli security agencies’ use of its systems violated company ethics and transparency rules, Globes reported.
May. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Vehicles drive past a billboard in Beirut depicting Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun with the words "the choice is for Lebanon" on April 24, 2026. Israel and Lebanon extended their shaky ceasefire by three weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump said, as the United States remained at a standstill in negotiations with Iran to end the war in the Middle East. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The growing divide over Iran redefining Western politics
May. 11, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America gave Jews freedom of faith
Stephen M. Flatow
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
Gaza, again?
Ben Cohen