More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Katz tells Hegseth: Israeli-US alliance against Iran ‘changing history’

“Keep going to the end—we are with you,” the American defense secretary told his counterpart.

Mar. 5, 2026
JNS Staff

Katz tells Hegseth: Israeli-US alliance against Iran ‘changing history’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (right) holds a bilateral exchange with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz at the Pentagon, July 18, 2025. Credit: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noel Diaz/U.S. Defense Department.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (right) holds a bilateral exchange with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz at the Pentagon, July 18, 2025. Credit: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noel Diaz/U.S. Defense Department.

Defense Minister Israel Katz in an overnight call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday praised the partnership between the two nations in “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the Islamic Republic.

The cooperation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is changing history,” said Katz, according to a readout issued by his office on Thursday morning.

The Israeli defense minister conveyed to Hegseth his condolences over the deaths of six U.S. troops who were killed in the campaign, noting that Jerusalem “is doing, and will continue to do,” everything possible to help protect the safety of American service members.

Katz thanked Hegseth for his support of the Jewish state and for the “extensive assistance” in defending Israeli civilians against Iranian missiles.

The Israeli minister highlighted the “close and unprecedented cooperation” between the two militaries in achieving all war objectives, the readout added.

Katz’s office said Hegseth thanked him for the condolences and praised the “unprecedented cooperation” between their militaries and the capabilities of the Israel Defense Forces.

“Keep going to the end—we are with you,” he told Katz.

The two men “agreed to continue their close coordination and remain in continuous contact,” according to the readout from Jerusalem.

Hegseth on Monday praised Israel as a “capable partner,” contrasting it with “traditional allies” that have issues with fighting common enemies.

The U.S. armed forces have “clear missions,” the defense secretary stated during a Pentagon briefing on “Operation Epic Fury.” The U.S. launched it on Saturday with Israel—where the operation is codenamed “Roaring Lion"—to neutralize the threat emanating from the Islamic Republic.

“Israel has clear missions as well, for which we are grateful,” Hegseth added. “As we’ve said since the beginning, capable partners are good partners. Unlike so many of our traditional allies, who wring their hands and clutch their pearls, hemming and hawing about the use of force.”

Iran IDF U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin