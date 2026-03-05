Katz tells Hegseth: Israeli-US alliance against Iran ‘changing history’

Defense Minister Israel Katz in an overnight call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday praised the partnership between the two nations in “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the Islamic Republic.

The cooperation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is changing history,” said Katz, according to a readout issued by his office on Thursday morning.

The Israeli defense minister conveyed to Hegseth his condolences over the deaths of six U.S. troops who were killed in the campaign, noting that Jerusalem “is doing, and will continue to do,” everything possible to help protect the safety of American service members.

Katz thanked Hegseth for his support of the Jewish state and for the “extensive assistance” in defending Israeli civilians against Iranian missiles.

The Israeli minister highlighted the “close and unprecedented cooperation” between the two militaries in achieving all war objectives, the readout added.

Katz’s office said Hegseth thanked him for the condolences and praised the “unprecedented cooperation” between their militaries and the capabilities of the Israel Defense Forces.

“Keep going to the end—we are with you,” he told Katz.

The two men “agreed to continue their close coordination and remain in continuous contact,” according to the readout from Jerusalem.

Hegseth on Monday praised Israel as a “capable partner,” contrasting it with “traditional allies” that have issues with fighting common enemies.

The U.S. armed forces have “clear missions,” the defense secretary stated during a Pentagon briefing on “Operation Epic Fury.” The U.S. launched it on Saturday with Israel—where the operation is codenamed “Roaring Lion"—to neutralize the threat emanating from the Islamic Republic.

“Israel has clear missions as well, for which we are grateful,” Hegseth added. “As we’ve said since the beginning, capable partners are good partners. Unlike so many of our traditional allies, who wring their hands and clutch their pearls, hemming and hawing about the use of force.”