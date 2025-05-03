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News   Israel News

Keffiyeh-clad protesters ram fence at US airbase in Ireland

The activists tried to reach a U.S. Air Force aircraft that had stopped at for refueling.

May. 3, 2025
Sahar Avrahami, Neta Bar
Shannon Airport in Ireland, July 12, 2020. Photo by 瑞丽江的河水 via Wikimedia Commons.
Shannon Airport in Ireland, July 12, 2020. Photo by 瑞丽江的河水 via Wikimedia Commons.

Anti-Israel activists used a commercial vehicle to ram through the fence and break into Shannon Airport in western Ireland, a facility also used by the U.S. Air Force.

The activists attempted to reach a U.S. Air Force aircraft that had stopped for refueling but were caught by the airport’s security unit and removed from the site. Media reports suggested the protesters may have attempted to disrupt the control tower frequencies. Flights at the airport, the fifth largest on the island, were suspended for approximately two hours.

Members of the Palestinian Action Ireland organization documented themselves during the break-in while cutting the airport’s fences. The footage shows at least one activist, dressed in a red outfit and wearing a keffiyeh, running toward an aircraft on the runway.

The incident received minimal coverage in Ireland’s mainstream media, despite the disruption caused to passengers and the potential damage to already strained relations with the U.S.

The incoming Irish ambassador to the United States was summoned for a meeting on Friday, unrelated to the incident, during which it was made clear to him that his country “is not in the same place” as the United States regarding its view on Israel.

In February, pro-Palestinian organizations demonstrated against the American military presence at Shannon Airport due to the support Washington provides to Israel in its war in Gaza.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Europe
Sahar Avrahami
Neta Bar
Neta Bar reports on Israeli culture, community life, and societal developments at JNS.org.
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