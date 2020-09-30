More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Knesset passes law curtailing protests during COVID-19 lockdown

Under the new law, passed following a stormy all-night parliament session, Israelis may not travel more than .6 miles to attend a demonstration or prayers, and public gatherings are limited to 20 people.

Sep. 30, 2020
A protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sept. 29, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
A protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sept. 29, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Following a heated all-night parliamentary session, Israel’s Knesset on Wednesday passed a law limiting public protests during the national COVID-19 lockdown.

Under the law, Israelis are barred from attending demonstrations more than .6 miles from their homes, and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 20 individuals.

The passing of the bill, by a vote of 46-38 just after 4:30 a.m., was made possible largely by the fact that on Tuesday, the Likud Party dropped dozens of reservations that it had filed regarding various articles in the bill.

The ruling party had previously demanded, for example, that the ban on mass protests remain in effect for the duration of the pandemic even after the current lockdown is lifted. Coalition partner Blue and White said it would not allow that type of prohibition to pass into law.

Under the final version of the bill, the government-declared “special coronavirus emergency” allows the Cabinet to limit all public gatherings, including protests, prayers and religious ceremonies, for a period of a week with the possibility of a two-week extension should the state of emergency remain in place.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin