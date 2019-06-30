Likud Party amps up attacks on former Israeli leader Ehud Barak

The Likud Party continued to blast Ehud Barak’s record over the weekend, following the former prime minister’s announcement that he was returning to the political arena.

Science, Technology and Space Minister Ofir Akunis said, “The public remembers how Barak, in the summer of 1999, received a state from the Likud in excellent condition, and returned it, less than a year-and-a-half later, bruised and broken. He was the worst prime minister in Israel’s history. We will ensure those who have forgotten are reminded of this.”

Likud Knesset member Miki Zohar joined the criticism, telling Israeli daily Israel Hayom that Barak’s return to politics was “good for the right, but very bad for the left, and has disastrous potential for the State of Israel.”

“No one disputes the fact that Barak is the left incarnate,” said Zohar. “He brings with him all the bad they have over there. Alongside his security achievements, which have indeed contributed to Israel, there are also the dangerous left-wing positions that could lead to a terrible security situation.”

According to Zohar, “It is enough to look at his short years as the most failed prime minister in the history of the state to understand the risk: He gave up on Judea and Samaria and was ready to divide Jerusalem, ran from Lebanon and abandoned Madhat Yousef [the Druze Border Policeman killed by a Palestinian sniper while defending Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus in Oct. 2000]. As it has been reported, he didn’t hesitate to sell out the state’s interests on the issue of the Iranian threat either, all in order to realize his dangerous vision.”

He concluded, “This is the place to clarify and emphasize: [Blue and White Party leaders] Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi represent the left just as much as Barak.

“If, God forbid, they should win the election, as a senior member of their government, Mr. Barak together with them will lead his destructive line. Despite our disappointment with [Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor] Lieberman, who forced an unnecessary election on us solely over his hatred of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, we must gather strength, and God willing, win the election again.”

Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen, whose Kulanu Party has joined forces with Likud ahead of the upcoming September election, said, “Barak was the State of Israel’s worst and most failed prime minister, and now he wants to teach us how to run the country. It is the height of absurdity.”

Referring to Barak as a “serial tweeter,” Cohen said the former Labor leader had led the party to its obliteration years ago, and was now acting toward its ultimate destruction. “The people sent Barak [packing] and spoke their piece in the most democratic way,” said Cohen, “but he is again trying to return to politics with another look. It’'s the same man!”

Likud also came out against Channel 12 anchorwoman Rina Matzliach for referring to Netanyahu’s voters as a “blind herd” on the “Meet the Press” program.

“Rina Matzliach, who treats right-wing voters as a ‘blind herd,’ joins those who have in the past called us riffraff, mezuzah-kissers, vulgar and mindless—an example of objective journalism,” the party said in a statement.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.