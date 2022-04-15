More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

More than 300 Palestinian rioters arrested in Temple Mount clashes ahead of Passover

Some 3,000 police, Border Police and member of other branches of the security forces were on duty in Jerusalem with streets around the Old City closed.

Apr. 15, 2022
Palestinians protest on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on April 15, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Palestinians protest on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on April 15, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.

Security tensions in Israel in recent weeks hit a new high on April 15, the second Friday of Ramadan and the eve of Passover. By mid-morning Friday, some 300 Palestinian rioters on the Temple Mount had been arrested.

Israeli security forces entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem before dawn as thousands of Palestinians were gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, setting off clashes that medics said wounded at least 67 Palestinians. Several dozen Palestinians had barricaded themselves in the mosque, and security forces removed them. News sources reported that hundreds of Palestinians have been arrested.

Israel said its forces entered to remove rocks that had been gathered in anticipation of violence. The holy site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, has often been the epicenter of Israeli-Palestinian unrest, and tensions were already heightened amid a recent wave of violence.

Videos circulating online showed Palestinians hurling rocks at Israeli civilians and police, and in response, officers fired tear gas and stun grenades on the sprawling esplanade surrounding the mosque. Others showed worshippers barricading themselves inside the mosque amid what appeared to be clouds of tear gas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency medical service said it evacuated 67 people to hospitals who had been wounded by rubber-coated bullets and/or stun grenades or were beaten with batons. It reported that one of the guards at the site was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

The Israeli police said three officers were wounded from “massive stone-throwing” with two evacuated from the scene for treatment.

Early Friday morning, Muslim worshippers began clashing with security forces after several dozen young people marched to the Temple Mount at about 4 a.m., waving Hamas and Palestinian flags. The marchers began amassing piles of wooden planks to disrupt movement.

Some of the worshippers began to riot, throwing rocks and fireworks at the forces.

Despite the provocation, security personnel waited until the early-morning prayers were over and the worshippers left. Because rocks were being thrown at the Western Wall and the violence was escalating, Jerusalem District police entered the Temple Mount compound and removed the rioters, allowing the rest of the people to leave safely.

A police announcement said: “While many police officers are working to allow freedom of worship and maintain security, law and order at holy places and throughout Jerusalem, there are some who opt to riot and disturb the peace. We will continue to take strong steps against those who disturb the peace, for the peace and safety of the public.”

Some 3,000 police, Border Police and member of other branches of the security forces were on duty in Jerusalem on Friday.

Due to intelligence about terrorist plots, with Jerusalem, as well as Judea and Samaria, being the main targets, police were at the highest level of alert. Operations to locate and arrest suspected terrorists continued nationwide.

On Friday, streets around the Old City of Jerusalem were closed from 6 a.m. to approximately 4:30 p.m. Other roads in Jerusalem were also closed to traffic as necessary.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas spoke with officials, including from the United States and Jordan, about the Temple Mount clashes and warned of the consequences of “Israel’s actions,” said Ahmad Rawidi, head of the Jerusalem unit in the Palestinian presidency.

Rawidi blamed Israel for the violence and accused it of disrespecting the Jordanian custodianship.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned “the invasion of the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Temple Mount” and the “harming of worshippers,” and demanded that Israel withdraw its forces from the compound “immediately.”

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reported that in light of security tensions, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz had ordered a full closure on Judea and Samaria.

Crossings will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until midnight between Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. On Saturday evening, the security apparatus will hold another meeting to assess the situation, and decide whether or not to keep the closure in place throughout the week of Passover.

This article originally appeared in Israel Hayom.

Religion Defense and Security Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin