More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump postpones planned Iran strike after Gulf leaders urge delay

“Serious negotiations are now taking place,” the U.S. president said, adding that the U.S. military remains prepared to launch a “full, large-scale assault” if talks fail.

May 18, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a 'Rose Garden Club' dinner for National Police Week in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 11, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a ‘Rose Garden Club’ dinner for National Police Week in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 11, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is postponing a planned military attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, originally scheduled for Tuesday, after leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged him to allow more time for negotiations.

Trump stated that Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had asked him to “hold off” on the attack because “serious negotiations are now taking place.”

“In their opinion, as great leaders and allies, a deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” Trump wrote. “This deal will include, importantly, no nuclear weapons for Iran.”

“Based on my respect for the above-mentioned leaders, I have instructed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and the United States military that we will not be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow,” the president wrote.

Trump added that the military had been ordered to remain prepared to launch “prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached.”

Iran Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli embassy Washington Independence Day Leiter
U.S. News
J Street a ‘cancer within Jewish community,’ Israeli ambassador says
“The worst thing about J Street is it’s duplicitous,” Amb. Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli envoy in Washington, said at an event on Monday.
May 18, 2026
Andrew Bernard
12 Mile Road in Berkley, Michigan. Credit: WeaponizingArchitecture via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Police investigating antisemitic fliers tossed onto lawns in Michigan suburb
Authorities say about 100 fliers containing antisemitic imagery and language were thrown from a vehicle onto residential streets early Saturday, prompting increased patrols in the area.
May 18, 2026
Police Tape
U.S. News
Police ‘neutralize’ active shooter threat at Islamic Center of San Diego
“Hatred directed against one faith community is a threat to every faith community,” the World Jewish Congress stated after authorities responded to reported gunfire and possible casualties at the Clairemont center.
May 18, 2026
Mitch Gaylord
U.S. News
Sports on tap at LA City Council Jewish American Heritage Month event
It’s vital to “honor the contributions—some of the many contributions—of Jewish Americans,” Katy Yaroslavsky said at a joint council meeting/honorary event.
May 18, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Zaid Gitesatani
U.S. News
California man faces 10 years in prison for allegedly assaulting Jewish man in Los Angeles in 2024
Federal prosecutors allege that Zaid Gitesatani punched a Jewish man outside Adas Torah Synagogue during an anti-Israel protest and later boasted about the attack on social media.
May 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Nemanja Starović, Serbian minister of European integration (left), and Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, during Starović's visit to Washington, D.C., May 16, 2026. Credit: Ministry of European Integration/Government of the Republic of Serbia.
World News
Despite differences on Kosovo, Israeli-Serbian relationship improving, says Serbian minister
Nemanja Starović spoke with JNS during his visit to Washington, which included meetings about Jewish issues with AIPAC and State Department officials.
May 18, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Column
Bill Maher deserves praise, not gratitude, for telling the truth about Israel
Ruthie Blum
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Social media drums up misinformation by the misinformed
Moshe Phillips